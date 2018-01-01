  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. MG House

MG House

сабсавот махалля
;
MG House
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
Языки общения
Languages
Русский
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Cottage village MJ House
Cottage village MJ House
Sabzavot, Uzbekistan
from
€ 129,475
Completion date: 2023
Developer: MG House
MJ House is a closed cottage town including 32 cottages premium segment  With an area of 2.2 acres and 3.8 acres Storeys: Level 2  Type of material construction: Brick, Plate Delivery: 2023 4th quarter 16 cottages built for this stage   The concept of building our cottage includes a modern HI-Tech style
Our agents in Uzbekistan
Murod .
Murod .
Other developers
UPM

One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.

 

Realting.com
Go