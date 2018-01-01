MJ House is a closed cottage town
including 32 cottages premium segment
With an area of 2.2 acres and 3.8 acres
Storeys: Level 2
Type of material construction: Brick, Plate
Delivery: 2023 4th quarter
16 cottages built for this stage
The concept of building our cottage includes a modern HI-Tech style
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.