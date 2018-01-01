  1. Realting.com
Hertel + Wolf Baugesellschaft mbH

Sestewitzer Str. 7
Hertel + Wolf Baugesellschaft mbH
Write to us
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
Deutsch
Website
www.hertel-wolf.de
About the developer

Commissions are only paid after the project has been paid.

New buildings
Residential quarter - Living in the modern city of Halle
Halle Saale, Germany
from
€94,00M
Completion date: 2024
PROJECT ON A VIEW 180 houses (double and terraced houses) Living area: approx. 115 m2 and 145 m2 Total area: 68,219 m2 Total living space: 22,500 m2 (from 20,470 m2 to 25,810 m2, depending on the type of house) Children's playground, The highlight of our houses are the floor-to-ceiling windows on the garden side, so that the rooms are flooded with daylight. The facade windows and French doors are manufactured as plastic elements with triple insulating glazing. All facade windows in the house have electrically operated shutters. The inner window sills are made of wood (oak). The heating supply and drinking water heating are ensured by an air-water heat pump. The connected underfloor heating supplies all lounges on the ground and upper floors. A vinyl covering with a wooden look (oak) is laid on the floating screed in a wild bandage. The internal staircase is a massive reinforced concrete staircase, covered with wooden steps (oak). The sanitary objects are made in white. We use German branded products. In addition, the bathroom on the upper floor receives an infrared radiator. The houses are not basement. The roof room of the Modern Living terraced houses with 115 square meters of living space has not been expanded. The Modern Family terraced houses with 145 square meters of living space have an expanded roof studio.
Residential complex - Modern Townhouses vor den Toren von Leipzig
Luetzen, Germany
from
€8,00M
Completion date: 2025
Investment properties in Germany - 20 townhouses "Modern Living" semi-detached house with 115 m ² living space The two-storey semi-detached house with 115m ² living space is not basement and is built in solid construction with an undeveloped gable roof. It is a KfW efficiency house 55. The ground floor is equipped with an entrance area, a guest toilet, the open kitchen area, the living and dining room with a terrace, a utility room / storage room under the solid staircase to the upper floor. Upstairs there is a daylight bathroom, two children's or study rooms, the bedroom and the hallway area. The attic can be reached via a floor insert staircase for revision purposes. Since the acquisition is made directly by the property developer, there are no additional brokerage costs. This is a fixed flat rate, including the property and ready to move into, without additional costs such as development, expansion, painting, covering, etc. A PV system with memory can optionally be purchased. (External systems are not part).   "Modern Family" semi-detached house with 145 m ² living space The three-storey semi-detached house with approx. 145 m ² living space is not basement and is built in solid construction with a built-in roof studio (approx. 28 m ² living space). It is a KfW efficiency house 55. The ground floor is equipped with an entrance area, a guest toilet with shower, the open kitchen area, the living and dining room with a terrace, a utility room under the solid staircase to the upper floor. Upstairs there is a daylight bathroom, two children's or study rooms, the bedroom and the hallway area. A massive staircase leads to the expanded roof studio (approx. 28 m ² living space). Since the acquisition is made directly by the property developer, there are no additional brokerage costs. This is a package fixed price, ready to move into, without additional costs such as development, expansion, painting, covering, etc. A PV system with memory can optionally be purchased. (External systems are not part of it)   These are non-binding visualizations. These can change according to local conditions and requirements.
Residential complex Investicionnye obekty v Germanii - Queis
Reussen, Germany
from
€7,50M
Completion date: 2024
Investment facilities in Germany   Duplex houses "Modern Living" with apartments with a living area of 115 square meters. m. These two-story duplex houses are built of monolithic materials, without a basement, with a two-stage roof with an undeveloped attic and consist of two apartments of 115 square meters. m. Our homes are energy-efficient homes and meet the KfW 55 standard. The first floor will be equipped with an entrance hall, guest toilet with shower, open kitchen, living room and dining room with terrace, utility / storage room under a massive staircase to the upper floor. On the second floor there is a bathroom with a window, two children's or work rooms, a bedroom and a small staircase. You can get to the unfinished attic on the retractable stairs. Since the acquisition is carried out directly by the developer, additional brokerage commissions are not charged. This is a fixed price of ( from 320,000.00 euros per apartment in a duplex house ), including a turnkey plot, at no additional cost, such as connecting to engineering communications, finishing, painting, coatings, etc. If desired, you can purchase solar panels with a battery. ( Creation of external objects, for example, landscape design, is not provided by the developer ).   House duplexes "Modern Family" with apartments with a living area of 145 square meters. m. These three-story duplex houses are built of monolithic materials, without a basement, with a built-up attic floor ( an area of about 28 square meters. m ) and consist of two apartments with an area of 145 square meters. m. Our homes are energy-efficient homes and meet the KfW 55 standard. The first floor will be equipped with an entrance hall, guest toilet with shower, open kitchen, living room and dining room with terrace, utility / storage room under a massive staircase to the upper floor. On the second floor there is a bathroom with a window, two children's or work rooms, a bedroom and a small staircase. A massive staircase leads to the attic floor ( an area of about 28 square meters. m ), which you can equip in accordance with your own ideas! Since the acquisition is carried out directly by the developer, additional brokerage commissions are not charged. This is a fixed price of ( from 399,000.00 euros per apartment in a duplex house ), including a turnkey plot, at no additional cost, such as connecting to engineering communications, finishing, painting, coatings, etc. If desired, you can purchase solar panels with a battery. ( Creation of external objects, for example, landscape design, is not provided by the developer ). Provided images are visualizations. Changes are possible in accordance with local conditions and requirements. All houses are sold without furniture and without a built-in kitchen.   We also offer other investment projects in Germany, from 4 houses ( 1.2 million euros ) to 180 houses ( 90.0 million euros ). Detailed information is available upon request.    
Stephan Wolf
