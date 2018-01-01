Uchquduq, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Developer “ GARANT UCHQUDUQ ” MCHJ » Welcome to LLC « GARANT UCHKUDUK », a leading construction company in the city of Navoi, engaged in the provision of first-class construction services and the provision of high-quality apartments and modern houses. Striving for excellence, we offer you the best addresses in Navoi, where you will find luxury and comfort. About the residential complex Welcome to the exclusive residential complex « ORZULAR », developed by LLC « GARANT UCHKUDUK ». This modern residential complex, located in the heart of Navoi, offers a number of inexpensive houses designed to make your dream a reality. On the 9 floors of the modern design "ORZULAR" various housing options are presented that correspond to different lifestyles and preferences. From stylish apartments to spacious houses, we offer a wide selection of layouts to meet your specific needs. To ensure your safety and convenience, the internal communication system is conveniently located on the territory of the complex, providing safe access control and tranquility for you and your family. "ORZULAR" is designed with family care. In the complex you will find a school and a kindergarten, which will provide easy access to quality education for your children. Say goodbye to long trips to work and evaluate the convenience of accessibility of educational institutions. On the territory of the residential complex there are parking lots and garages that provide convenient and safe parking options for residents and their guests. You can be sure that your cars are under reliable protection. Located in the vibrant city of Navoi, « ORZULAR » offers new houses and apartments in a modern style that reflects a modern lifestyle. Experience the joy of owning a new home combining aesthetics, functionality and accessibility. Discover the charm of 2-room and 3x room houses in Uchkuduk in « MEATS ». Regardless of whether you are a small family or need additional space, our well-designed houses will satisfy your needs and provide comfortable accommodation. Do not miss the opportunity to become part of this exceptional residential complex. Contact us today to learn more about affordable apartments in « ORZULAR » and secure your new home in the busy city of Uchkuduk. Video surveillance Code door Intercom Playground Shopping center Address: Navoi Region Uchkuduksky District, Uchuduk Shaar Abay IFY 45 Uy