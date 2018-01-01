Sergeli Avenue, which has an unusual architecture, is decorated with panoramic windows and stands out with a unique facade from others. Sergeli Avenue - a residential complex with a calm atmosphere offers favorable conditions for your vacation with your family. You can use the first or second floors of the complex, which is built according to the functional layout, for commercial purposes and for this the complex is well structured.
LCD Moderno differs in its modern interior and exterior design from other complexes. This residential complex ( ZHK ) is located on Usmon Nosir Street ( Shota Rustaveli ) in the Yakkasaroy area. Moderno, which has the most modern infrastructures, will not leave indifferent even the most demanding client. Around the residential complex, a closed guarded room was built and this is designed as a solution for your safety. The territory of this complex, which is guarded 24 hours a day, is fenced, and there are places for a picnic and public areas inside the complex. Measures have also been taken to prevent unfamiliar transports.
"Residence" - a modern residential complex, located ten minutes walk from metro station 4, Chilanzar line. Located in the Sergelian district of the city. Designed for those who love comfort, value time and want to live in a developing area of the city. The first floors of the residential complex are reserved for commercial premises with free access from the street. In the future, objects of trade, leisure and service will be located here, which will complement the infrastructure and make living in the complex even more comfortable. In residential complex "Residence" harmoniously combines aesthetics and functionality, a high level of service and comfort.
Grand City – near the center, away from the bustle.
This project is like a mini-town in the city. It builds 5-story apartment buildings and townhouses. The main goal of the project was the creation of high-quality residential apartments with all amenities inside the complex itself, such as a swimming pool, gym, kindergarten, clinics, shops, boutiques, restaurants. The composition of the landscape lined up on the contrast of architecture and nature, which are not opposed to each other, but rather harmoniously coexist.
"Mustaqillik Avenue" is a new premium residential complex that combines all the benefits of living in the center of the capital. Located in Mirzo-Ulugbek district, a 2-minute walk from Hamid Alimjan Metro Station". The residential complex includes apartments from one to three rooms. But at your request, the number of rooms can be more. The rooms are filled with light from panoramic windows, as well as an increased glazing area. Completed development will create the basis for an upscale, happy and healthy community in a great place.
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.