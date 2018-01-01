SUNRISE is a modern residential complex at attractive prices with a large selection of spacious apartments!
Sixteen-storey two-way house. Each entrance has a fairly spacious staircase with two silent elevators.
In each apartment will be installed:
- Input door
- Plastic windows
- Interroom partitions
- Floor and ceiling monolith ( floor stitching is optional )
- Communications ( risers, counters )
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.