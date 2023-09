Navoiy, Uzbekistan

Price on request

LCD ATU Welcome to « ATU », a wonderful residential complex of « Business Fundament ». Located in the lively Navoi region, « ATU » offers modern and affordable life experience. « ATU », consisting of a five-story residential complex, – the best choice for those looking for a new home or apartment in Navoi. Our modern and modern design buildings in « ATU » radiate elegance and comfort, which makes them a symbol of modern life in Navoi. If you are looking for a cozy 1-bedroom house or a spacious apartment, we have options that suit your needs and preferences. In « ATU » safety and comfort come first. Our residential complex is equipped with a intercom and secure surveillance devices to ensure a safe living environment for you and your family. We also offer video surveillance devices for added peace. « ATU » provides services to families, having a playground and a kindergarten in its place, creates conditions for raising children. In addition, we provide a car park that will not cause trouble for residents and their guests. Discover the splendor of life in « ATU ». If you are looking for modern houses or new apartments in the Navoi region, « ATU » — your perfect choice. Experience comfort, style and a bright future with "Business Fundament" in « ATU ». Accept the essence of modern life and invest in the house of your dreams today. Address: Navoi Region, Navoi City, Sadriddin Ainiy Street