  BRAND VADI ISTANBUL

BRAND VADI ISTANBUL

Turkey, Büyükşehir Mah. Beylikdüzü Cad. No: 5 Brand İstanbul Park Beylikdüzü - İstanbul / TÜRKİYE
BRAND VADI ISTANBUL
Developer
Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
www.brandvadi.com
About the developer

Villa BRAND VADI ISTANBUL
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

BRAND VADI ISTANBUL is an EMSYAPI project.

In Buyukchekj, one of the most popular places in Istanbul, 

You will find 225 villas with views of the Sea of Marmara and Lake Buyukchekhedzhe.

The infrastructure of the complex includes a full-fledged golf park and a green park for spending time, as well as 287000 m2 of complex: SPA center ( saunas, hammams ), pool in a complex with sea water ( as well as a personal pool in the villa ), an ultra-modern gym, football and basketball fields. As well as a children's playroom and a hall for children's events 10,000 m2. 24-hour security of the complex and service company. The complex has an elite MacroCenter supermarket, restaurants and cafes, as well as boutiques and company stores.

.

Nearby are all the necessary communications: not far from two large medical institutions, such as the hospital « Liv Bakhcheshir » and the international hospital « Medikana ».

Among the educational institutions adjacent to the project, there are educational institutions such as Istanbul University, Baker University, College of Cultures, Public School, Private Schools « ALKEV », Private College « MEV », College « Baxhechehir » and College « Dog ».

 

« Brand Wadi Istanbul » also draws attention to its proximity to two major shopping centers, such as the « Akbata » shopping center and the shopping center « Mall of İstanbul » and the busy E-5 highway.

 

.

Luxury building and repair. Windows - German system Schüco. Warm floors / heating - Viessmann, air conditioning - Daiken. Technique with a guarantee of 5 years from the German company Gaggenau. VIP plumbing, luxury security entrance door. Built-in smart home and video surveillance.  If any breakdown occurs: the call of an electrician, plumber and other specialists is by pressing one button on the tablet of a smart house.

.

The development took place completely according to the seismic standards of 2018 and withstands magnetite up to 9 points.

Each villa has a built-in water fire extinguishing system.

We take care of the comfort and safety of your family!

.

The windows face the panorama of the Sea of Marmara. 

Recreation area with open fire. BBQ area and garden on the villa.

Two-car garage + charging station for electric cars and open parking .

.

The ability to obtain VNZH and citizenship. Legal support throughout the transaction. Expedition by agreement is possible.

The complex is far from:

Beach 2 km 

School 4 km

City Center 45 km

Shopping center 5 km

University 3 km

Hospital 4 km

Car service 700 m

Airport 40 km

Route E5 3 km

 

EMSYAPI « BRAND VADI ISTANBUL » - spend leisure time in comfort and luxury. 

Our agents in Turkey
