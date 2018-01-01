  1. Realting.com
Indonesia, Jl. Raya Padonan, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351
;
Developer
2018
Languages
English, Svenska, Türkçe
Website
balicreativedevelopment.com
About the developer

At Bali Creative Development, we are proud to be a company dedicated to creating modern and trendy custom designs that perfectly blend in with the beautiful surroundings of Bali. With our team of designers. architects and builders, we are passionate about creating unique and luxurious living spaces that meet the needs of our clients, whether it's for custom villas or commercial apartment complexes.

As the demand for commercial apartment complexes continues to rise, we are excited to expand our offerings to include these types of properties. Drawing on our extensive experience in building custom villas, we see this as a great opportunity to use our expertise to create beautiful, functional, and comfortable living spaces that are built to the highest standards.

Our commitment is unmatched in the industry, and we take great pride in ensuring that every project we undertake is a success. We approach each project with the same level of attention to detail, ensuring that every aspect of the design is carefully thought out and executed to perfection.

We understand that investing in a commercial apartment complex can be a daunting task, and that's why we are here to help you every step of the way. From due diligence and sourcing of land to design and construction, we are committed to making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

 

Services

We offer guidance to our clients on what type of property to build in a specific area to maximize their return on investment (ROI). 

We consider various factors, such as location, zoning regulations, target demographic, and property size, to determine the type of property that would best suit your needs and budget. Our goal is to help you make informed decisions and maximize your ROI, whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the industry.

At Bali Creative Development, we pride ourselves on our personalized approach to every project. We work closely with our clients to understand their vision, preferences, and investment goals, and we use this information to create bespoke designs that cater to their unique needs. We believe that every project is an opportunity to showcase our creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment to excellence, and we strive to deliver exceptional results every time.

So, if you're considering investing in a commercial apartment complex or custom villa in Bali, let Bali Creative Development be your trusted partner. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including due diligence, design, construction, and property management, to ensure that your investment is a success. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you achieve your investment goals.

