LCD « Atlas Group »
Apartments with area:
from 60 sq.m to 168.3 sq.m
Type of payment: Installment up to 24 months
Deadline: Ready-made apartment ( Cadastre )
Finishing: Black
Building Type: Brick Homes
Number of floors: 7
Number of elevators: 1 elevator in one entrance.
Class: Premium Class
Guarded courtyard
Underground parking
Description:
About the residential complex
Residential complex « Atlas Group » — a new modern housing project in Samarkand with the eponymous developer — a young promising construction organization « Atlas Group ».
The project provides for: seven-story buildings, 84 apartments with ergonomic layouts, commercial premises on the basement, underground parking, advanced elevators with access to the parking lot and, of course, high quality of the building.
The commissioning of the development is planned for the fall of 2024, but now you can purchase an apartment in our residential complex.
Location:
Address: Samarkand city, st. Gagarin, 47
Landmark: Former flower shop « PALMA »
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.