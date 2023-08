Angren, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Developer of ANGREN SMART CITY LLC Welcome to the "ANGREN SMART CITY", the leading construction company of Zaravshan! We are pleased to offer new apartments in the beautiful Navoi region. Thanks to our commitment to first-class construction services, you can expect nothing more than high-quality apartments and modern houses that change the perception of urban life. A team of experienced architects and engineers works at ANGREN SMART CITY to bring creativity and experience to every project. Our energy-efficient apartments are designed taking into account the principles of sustainable construction, which allows you not only to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, but also to contribute to a more environmentally friendly environment. Our properties located in the best places of Navoi offer the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and convenience. From modern apartments to spacious houses, we have a wide selection to satisfy your individual preferences and lifestyle. Our attention to excellent design is manifested in every detail of our projects so that you live in a space combining functionality. Strive for a bright future with « ANGREN SMART CITY » as a reliable construction partner. We understand that buying your dream home — is an important solution, so we offer flexible financing options to make your dreams of your own home a reality. Let us help you find the perfect apartment or house that suits your needs and budget. Join us in our quest to create environmentally friendly objects that positively affect our planet. At ANGREN SMART CITY, we strive to create sustainable communities for a greener and more sustainable future. Test the pinnacle of urban life with ANGREN SMART CITY". Feel the joy of life in a modern and energy-efficient apartment in the center of Navoi region. Thanks to our attention to detail and unsurpassed experience, we are confident that you will find the perfect home with us. Choosing "ANGREN SMART CITY", you do not just buy real estate, you become part of a bright and hospitable community. Join our journey and let us help you create memories that will remain for life. The house of your dreams awaits you at ANGREN SMART CITY". LCD "ANGREN SMART CITY 1" About the residential complex This modern 10-story complex offers apartments and houses at affordable prices, ensuring that you find your dream home. Your safety is very important for us, and for your peace in the complex, an internal communication system is conveniently located. Feel safe in the comfort of your new home. Families with children will appreciate the amenities of « Angren Smart City », including a playground and sports grounds. Let your children play, explore and create lasting memories in a safe environment. « Angren Smart City » also understands the importance of early development of children. That is why our complex has a kindergarten so that your kids receive the best care and education in a caring environment. There are parking spaces and garages for car owners that provide enough space for your cars. Be sure that your machines are safe and easily accessible when you need them. In « Angren Smart City » we take your safety seriously, as secure surveillance devices and video surveillance systems are installed throughout the complex. Your peace is our priority. Apartments Cozy apartments of the comfort class with balconies were built in the LCD. Ten-story buildings have apartments from one to four. A total of 96 apartments were built with an area of 44 to 134 square meters. By the end of 2023, it is planned to complete construction work and rent apartments to its owners