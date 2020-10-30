Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

from € 263,000

65–290 m² 10 apartments

Completion date: 2023

Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Century.

br /

The building is located next to the historic center, which is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A total of ( in three buildings ) 32 apartments and 2 commercial areas are being built. An architecture project was developed with the aim of restoring and expanding the historic building, Revitalization of its subtle sophistication in combination with modern functions, which guarantees a high level of comfort and functionality and thus fulfills the requirements of modern life.

br /

The basement has access for cars and consists of parking spaces for 14 seats, tanks and two connecting rooms with stairwells and elevators.

br /

The underground room has 15 seats and elevators. Commercial space in building B and has 69.6 square meters of living space. The business premises have a corridor area of 49.59 square meters, a corridor of 14.49 square meters and a bathroom. The monthly rent is 1520 euros / return of 6.5%. The main entrance is via the street. Location:

br /

- 190 m from the 1st. CEB do Sol elementary school removed;

br /

- 260 m from the São João National Theater;

br /

- 400 m from Praça da Batalha;

br /

- 450 m from the Fontainehas viewing platform;

br /

- 650 m from the subway and São Bento train station;

br /

- 700 m from the Porto dam. The installation is suitable for the Golden Visa program in Portugal from 350,000 €

p

. The construction contract / reconstruction begins in June 2021 and its completion is planned for April 2023.