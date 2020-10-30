  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Portugal, Avenida Gil Vicente, nº 583 4400-166 Mafamude, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal (Португалия)
Share using:
QR
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2008
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Веб-сайт
Website
www.amberstar.pt
About the developer

We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.

Services

Individual work with each client in the Portuguese territory Consulting about the investments and/or purchase of the commercial or residential properties Complete accessory at every stage of the deal in Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, Polish, among other languages Credit help Formalization of purchase and sale paperwork “TurnKey” Search assistance of the tenants to rent the purchased property Legal support of the deal

New buildings
See all 15 new buildings
Loja Bijou
Loja Bijou
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from € 263,000
65–290 m² 10 apartments
Completion date: 2023

Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Century.

br /

The building is located next to the historic center, which is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A total of ( in three buildings ) 32 apartments and 2 commercial areas are being built. An architecture project was developed with the aim of restoring and expanding the historic building, Revitalization of its subtle sophistication in combination with modern functions, which guarantees a high level of comfort and functionality and thus fulfills the requirements of modern life.

br /

The basement has access for cars and consists of parking spaces for 14 seats, tanks and two connecting rooms with stairwells and elevators.

br /

The underground room has 15 seats and elevators. Commercial space in building B and has 69.6 square meters of living space. The business premises have a corridor area of 49.59 square meters, a corridor of 14.49 square meters and a bathroom. The monthly rent is 1520 euros / return of 6.5%. The main entrance is via the street. Location:

br /

- 190 m from the 1st. CEB do Sol elementary school removed;

br /

- 260 m from the São João National Theater;

br /

- 400 m from Praça da Batalha;

br /

- 450 m from the Fontainehas viewing platform;

br /

- 650 m from the subway and São Bento train station;

br /

- 700 m from the Porto dam. The installation is suitable for the Golden Visa program in Portugal from 350,000 €

p

. The construction contract / reconstruction begins in June 2021 and its completion is planned for April 2023.

 

New building in Portimão
New building in Portimão
Portimao, Portugal
from € 399,000
180 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023

A new building in a region that extols beauty, wealth, romantic architecture, beaches, fame and prosperity in Portimão!!!

This place stands out for its proximity to several schools, buses, gardens, beach and open areas to enjoy the city.

It is a new building that includes apartments with premium and luxury finishes, ensuring functionality of the interior spaces and comfort.

It has apartments of T2 to T4 typologies, with private areas that range from 83 m² to 180 m² in each section.

The simple premium design ensures practicality and quality.

Its finishes include.
- Heat-cut aluminum frames; 
- Electric blinds; 
- Centralized control for simultaneous lowering of the blinds on all windows and simultaneous switching off of the lights when leaving the apartment; 
- Electric floor heating in the toilet and kitchen; 
- Electric towel rail in the toilet; 
- Pre-installation of air conditioning; 
- Solar panel Thermo Siphon 200/300L; 
- Doors and cabinets are finished with half laminate; 
- Kitchen furniture finished with polylaminate in one or two colors; 
- Electric appliances brand TEKA or similar, including induction hob; 
- Bathroom fixtures Roca or similar; 
- Pameza or similar ceramic tiles; 
- TARKKET wood flooring or similar; 
- Barbecue built into the balcony in the kitchen; 
- Color video intercom; 
- The door with a high level of security at the entrance to the apartment; 
- ORONA elevators with a capacity of 8 people two units; 
- Plastered walls and ceilings and balcony curtains and paint in the color defined by the project; 


 It is located just in:

- 150 m from Fojo kindergarten;
- 900 m from the supermarket;
- 1 km from São Camilo Hospital;
- 1,5 km from Portimão Medical Center;
- 1,5 km from the river Arade.

Completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023!!!

Rua Gonçalo Cristóvão
Rua Gonçalo Cristóvão
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
from € 235,000
40–80 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

The apartment complex is located in the very center of Porto, 550 meters from Trindade Metro Station and 1 km from São Train Station. Bento, which is considered one of the most beautiful in the world.

/ p

Building under construction, with an area of 393 sq.m, just 550 meters from the Trindade metro!

/ p

Cons:

/ p

- 9 two-bedroom apartments,

/ p

- 2 apartments ( 76 sq.m ) with a 35-meter terrace;

/ p

- 6 apartments of 69 sq.m;

/ p

- 1 apartment ( 81 sq.m ) with terrace ( 62 sq.m ).

/ p

The building is located next to the shopping and entertainment area and in total:

/ p

- 1800 m from the promenade;

br /

- 550 m from the metro station Trindade;

br /

- 750 m from the center of Porto;

br /

- 290 m from the nearest supermarket.

/ p

Work started in 2021.

/ p

Completion is scheduled for 2023.

/ p

/ p

 

Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
from € 350,000
34–141 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

Magnificent project in the center of Matosinhos, a few meters from the beach!

This place stands out for its proximity to beaches, hotels, restaurants, services and various trades.

Matosinhos is a port and fishing town famous for its restaurants and sandy beaches.

In the surroundings there are schools, restaurants, hotels, various services and shops, and public transport is only a few meters away.

This is a renovation and development project of 2 late 19th century buildings, 17 T1 apartments and 2 commercial units, each fully eligible for a qualified Golden Visa investment.

The apartments have a large area, from 27 m² to 83 m², parking and private storage, spacious terraces with Jacuzzi and balconies and private gardens.

You can enjoy the moments of life on the terrace with jacuzzi, in the cafeteria or on the rooftop!

Premium and exclusive design guarantee the highest quality of life.

Location:
-100 m from the railway station;
-800 m from the beach;
-1 km from the supermarket;
-1.5 km from the hospital;
-9.3 km from the airport.

Alcantara, Lisbon
Alcantara, Lisbon
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Completion date: 2023

The residential complex, located in Alcantara in Lisbon, in the Bairro da Estrela area, offers an extraordinary combination of history and relaxation.

The Estrela area is one of the most central places in Lisbon. With fantastic panoramic views and location with excellent access to the city center.

There are several infrastructures that provide residents with an excellent quality of life, such as green areas that give people the opportunity to enjoy tranquility and outdoor recreation. There is also a marina along the Tagus River, which allows lovers of marine life to enjoy the river and its biodiversity.

It is a project that aims to ensure that its apartments combine comfort and functionality designed to promote your well-being and a more relaxed lifestyle. Considering your daily needs, even the smallest details are reflected in the careful selection of materials and equipment, making this home perfect for you!

Consists of 10 apartments of T2, T3 and T4 typologies.

This residential building with two separate facades combines the unity of interiors and exteriors, as well as the fantastic Lisbon sun.

In its beautiful privileged location, where this project is located, some of the best faculties, schools and universities are located, including the Institute of Visual Arts, Design and Marketing and the João de Deus Graduate School of Education.

Location:
-1.2 km from the railway station;
-1.8 km from the supermarket;
-8 km from the hospital;
-12 km from the airport.

1 2 3
Immigration programs
See all
Realting.com
Go