For 15 years of activity of the company Like House, more than 248,500 square meters of living space have been built in Batumi. The company has 12 completed projects and 1 under construction.

Like House company carries out a full range of construction and installation works for the construction of buildings and structures, setting trends in architecture, design and construction technologies.

Today the holding has 7 companies in related areas of activity and 250 active employees, which makes it one of the largest developers in Adjara.

Our purpose:

To create the perfect living space that meets the values of our customers. The main ones are safety, convenience, environmental friendliness and durability.