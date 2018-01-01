Novyy proekt na bolshoy territorii v Mahmutlare

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Mahmutlar - Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 67 bis 245 m2. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1300 Meter. Wir stellen sofort fest, dass Mahmutlar das beliebteste Gebiet ist. Nach neuen Daten wächst die Bevölkerung von Mahmutlar am schnellsten und beträgt mehr als 53.000 Menschen. In der Saison 3-4 mal mehr. Dieses Gebiet ist so bebaut wie möglich, das beliebteste unter Ausländern und immer № 1 auf dem Alanya-Immobilienmarkt in Nachfrage nach Wohnungen. Und die Erklärung dafür ist einfach: In Mahmutlar die perfekte Kombination aus Preis, Qualität, sowie eine große Anzahl von Angeboten für jedes Budget. Gleichzeitig sollte man nicht vergessen, dass in den neuen Häusern von Mahmutlar eine hervorragende Infrastruktur sowie die Infrastruktur des gesamten Bezirks auf höchstem Niveau sind. Mahmutlar-Infrastruktur: Neben einer Vielzahl von Restaurants, Geschäften, Supermärkten, Zwei Bauernmärkte in Mahmutlar, bald wird das große Einkaufszentrum Mahmutlar AVM mit einer Fläche von 20.000 m2 auf dem Gelände des Samstagsmarktes betrieben, einem Kulturzentrum auf einem Grundstück von 10.000 m2, MahmutlarSpor Sportkomplex und ein weiteres Projekt, darunter ein Basketballplatz, ein Tennisplatz, Umkleideräume und soziale Zonen sowie verschiedene kommerzielle Einrichtungen im aktiv bebauten Teil der Atatürk Street.
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.