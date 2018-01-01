Novyy proekt na bolshoy territorii v Mahmutlare

  1. Realting.com
Über den Komplex

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Mahmutlar - Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 67 bis 245 m2. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1300 Meter. Wir stellen sofort fest, dass Mahmutlar das beliebteste Gebiet ist. Nach neuen Daten wächst die Bevölkerung von Mahmutlar am schnellsten und beträgt mehr als 53.000 Menschen. In der Saison 3-4 mal mehr. Dieses Gebiet ist so bebaut wie möglich, das beliebteste unter Ausländern und immer № 1 auf dem Alanya-Immobilienmarkt in Nachfrage nach Wohnungen. Und die Erklärung dafür ist einfach: In Mahmutlar die perfekte Kombination aus Preis, Qualität, sowie eine große Anzahl von Angeboten für jedes Budget. Gleichzeitig sollte man nicht vergessen, dass in den neuen Häusern von Mahmutlar eine hervorragende Infrastruktur sowie die Infrastruktur des gesamten Bezirks auf höchstem Niveau sind. Mahmutlar-Infrastruktur: Neben einer Vielzahl von Restaurants, Geschäften, Supermärkten, Zwei Bauernmärkte in Mahmutlar, bald wird das große Einkaufszentrum Mahmutlar AVM mit einer Fläche von 20.000 m2 auf dem Gelände des Samstagsmarktes betrieben, einem Kulturzentrum auf einem Grundstück von 10.000 m2, MahmutlarSpor Sportkomplex und ein weiteres Projekt, darunter ein Basketballplatz, ein Tennisplatz, Umkleideräume und soziale Zonen sowie verschiedene kommerzielle Einrichtungen im aktiv bebauten Teil der Atatürk Street.
Objektdaten
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2025
Standort des Neubaus
Yaylali, Türkei

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
