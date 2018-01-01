Novyy proekt v gorode Famagusta nepodaleku ot TC City mall

Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 56 square meters. Distance to the sea 600 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
MOSTAR RESIDENCE ist ein neues, luxuriöses Luxusprojekt mit einer Fläche von 9.000 m2. Die Residenz besteht aus 3 Blöcken und 181 Apartments und befindet sich in der Gegend der berühmten Sandstrände - Avsallar.
Wir bieten Apartments mit Blick auf den Wald, Parkplätze und Lagerräume.
Die Residenz verfügt über Grünflächen, Sicherheit rund um die Uhr, Wanderwege, Zierteiche, Kinderspielplätze, einen Basketballplatz, einen Innenpool, einen Whirlpool, ein Dampfbad, eine Sauna und ein Fitnessstudio.
Fertigstellung - Dezember 2024.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Maslak - 5 Minuten
Istanbul Flughafen - 20 Minuten
Stadion - 5 Minuten
Belgrader Wald - 10 Minuten
Park - 4 Minuten
U-Bahnstation - 2 km
U-Bahnstation - 3,4 km
Einkaufszentrum - 5 Minuten
Wir bieten Apartments mit Parkplätzen.
Die Residenz verfügt über große Swimmingpools und einen Aquapark, einen Parkplatz, Gärten, ein Türkisches Bad und eine Sauna, einen Kinderspielplatz, einen Grillplatz, ein Fitnesscenter, einen Basketballplatz, ein Spielzimmer, ein Café.
Fertigstellung — Dezember 2024.
Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses
Einbauschränke
Klimaanlage
Küchengeräte (Kochfeld, Backofen, Haube)
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Marina — 17 km
Flughafen — 103 km
Einkaufszentrum — 20 km