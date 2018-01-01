Investicionnyy proekt elitnyh apartamentov na Severnom Kipre

Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ) - the city of Esentepe. The residential complex includes apartments of various types: studios 1 + 0, apartments 1 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 135 square meters. The project also has 3 + 1 villas with an area of 214 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: the Venetian fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, the Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Wir bieten Apartments mit Parkplätzen, Fitnessstudios, Grillplätzen und malerischer Aussicht.
Die Residenz verfügt über eine Kunstgalerie, ein Fitnesscenter, Videoüberwachung rund um die Uhr, angelegte Gärten und Pavillons.
Fertigstellung - Mai 2023.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Einkaufszentrum - 800 Meter
Istanbul Flughafen - 33 km
U-Bahnstation - 1,5 km
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 58 bis 242 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 245 Meter. Das Gebiet liegt zwischen Oba und Kestel, vom letzten Tosmur ist es durch den Fluss Dim Chai getrennt, der eine wunderschöne Promenade mit Erholungsgebieten und Grill beherbergt. Die Preise für neue Immobilien in Tosmur werden immer auf einem hohen Niveau gehalten, und es gibt nur wenige neue Wohnungen und Projekte im Bau. Der Strand in Tosmur ist einer der besten im zentralen Teil von Alanya. Es ist hier selten so voll wie im Zentrum und am Strand von Cleopatra, schöne Aussicht auf die Festung, bequemer Eintritt ins Meer ohne Steinplatten. Der Tosmura-Damm führt zu den Stränden von Oba und zum Hafen mit Schiffen. Sie können mit dem Auto oder dem kommunalen Transport entlang des Meeres in nur 5-10 Minuten dorthin gelangen. Apartments in Tosmur eignen sich hervorragend zum Kauf für einen Umzug, zum Ausruhen und zur Miete. Die zentrale Lage eröffnet Möglichkeiten für den Unterricht von Kindern, es gibt bessere Schulen, Kindergärten und Hochschulen in der Nähe und es gibt eine große Universität im Nachbargebiet.
Wir bieten Apartments mit großen Terrassen und Blick auf den Bosporus.
Die Residenz verfügt über Innenpools, einen Hamam und eine Sauna, ein Fitnesscenter und ein Pilates-Studio, Wander- und Joggingwege sowie Gärten.
Fertigstellung - September 2023.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Bosporusbrücke - 10 Minuten
Flughafen - 32 Minuten