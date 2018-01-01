Novye penthausy 2 1 v komplekse s infrastrukturoy rayon Avsallar

Stay Property offers new penthouses 2 + 1 Avsallare. Apartment area 105 m2. Distance to the sea 960 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Neue Wohnungen zum Verkauf in Oba - Alanya. Das Haus hat Wohnungslayouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Fläche von 48 bis 185 Quadratmetern. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1800 Meter. Der Oba-Damm über der berühmten Atatürk Avenue ist für Radfahren, Reisen, Outdoor-Sport, Strandsport und Spaziergänge am Meer ausgestattet. Vom Zentrum von Alanya aus ist die Region Oba durch die natürliche Grenze – des Flusses Oba Tea mit karbonisierten und verstreuten grünen Ufern getrennt. Was ist in der Gegend von Oba: Alanyum Einkaufszentrum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, U-Bahn, Türkisches Bim, A101, Şok, Migros usw., Koçtaş Baumarkt, Vatan Technologiegeschäft, Boutiquen und Firmengeschäfte führender Marken. Hier ist das größte staatliche Krankenhaus in Alanya. Die Strände in Oba sind Sand und Kieselsteine mit Infrastruktur für Erholung und Sport. Lower Beide am Meer sind aktiver, touristischer, es gibt viele Hotels und etwas weniger neue Projekte, denn dann in Upper Both können Sie jederzeit Wohnungen in neuen Häusern kaufen.
In Bahçelievler finden Sie dieses Familienkonzeptprojekt, das den Zugang zu den wichtigsten Transporten erleichtert.
Das Projekt wurde von einem renommierten Entwickler im türkischen Bausektor entwickelt und trägt “ die Idee der Nachhaltigkeit ” als andere Projekte des Entwicklers. Das Projekt bietet einen ruhigen Lebensstil, der von der Natur umgeben ist und in dem sie alle Aspekte des täglichen Lebens genießen können, ohne aufgrund ihrer günstigen Lage im Stadtzentrum Komfort oder Komfort zu beeinträchtigen.
- Gesamtfläche: 120.000 m²
- Baugebiet: 70.000 m²
- Gesamtblöcke: 11
- Gesamteinheiten: 796 Wohngebiete + 29 Gewerbegebiete
- Einheitentypen: 2 + 1 bis 5 + 1 ( Jede Einheit hat mindestens einen Balkon und jeder Block hat eine Terrasse mit einer beeindruckenden Landschaft )
EINRICHTUNGEN:
210 m2 Künstlicher See
Yoga und Joggingbereich
Einkaufsstraße
Outdoor-Sportplätze am Hain
Parkplatz für jeden Block mit Ladepunkten
Mehr als 40 Pflanzenarten
Botanischer Garten
Außen- und Innenpool
Open-Air-Kino
STANDORT:
Bakırköy 12 Minuten
Şişli 20 Minuten
Levent 22 Minuten
Taksim 25 Minuten
Marmara Forum Mall 3 Minuten
Metroport Mall 4 Minuten
Capacity Mall 15 Minuten
Galleria Mall 10 Minuten
Aydın Universität 4 Minuten
Yıldız Technical Univ. 5 Minuten
Istiniye University 7 Minuten
Medicana Krankenhaus 4 Minuten
Gedenkkrankenhaus 6 Minuten
Medical Park Hospital 5 Minuten
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtas.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 46 to 160 m2. The property in Demirtas in new complexes will delight buyers looking for the optimal ratio of price and quality. The territory is spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with full year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtas will provide high profits, prices are now one of the lowest in Alanya, but grow rapidly. Due to the proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and the good beach, the property has a high rental potential.For permanent residence, all basic in Demirtas are: 5 primary schools, 2nd secondary schools, lyceum, supermarkets, etc, market, shops, pharmacies, cash machines, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river.Higher along its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, children's playgrounds throughout the area.