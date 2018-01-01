  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Novye penthausy 2 1 v komplekse s infrastrukturoy rayon Avsallar

Novye penthausy 2 1 v komplekse s infrastrukturoy rayon Avsallar

Incekum, Türkei
von
€200,000
;
12
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Optionen Optionen
Wohnungen Wohnungen
Adresse Adresse
Medien Medien
Nachrichten Nachrichten

Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new penthouses 2 + 1 Avsallare. Apartment area 105 m2. Distance to the sea 960 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Objektdaten
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2023
Standort des Neubaus
Incekum, Türkei

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude VIP PANORAMA
Mersin, Türkei
von
€62,000
Residenz Bahçelievler Apartments, Easy Access To Public
Marmararegion, Türkei
von
€619,170
Wohngebäude Sun Maria Ruf
Mersin, Türkei
von
€49,000
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Avanos, Türkei
von
€149,000
Wohnanlage Novye apartamenty v istoricheskom centre Stambula Topkapy
Avanos, Türkei
von
€701,800
Sie sehen gerade
Novye penthausy 2 1 v komplekse s infrastrukturoy rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Türkei
von
€200,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen.
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Kvartiry s vidom na more v privlekatelnom rayone Oba
Wohnanlage Kvartiry s vidom na more v privlekatelnom rayone Oba
Alanya, Türkei
von
€132,000
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Neue Wohnungen zum Verkauf in Oba - Alanya. Das Haus hat Wohnungslayouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Fläche von 48 bis 185 Quadratmetern. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1800 Meter. Der Oba-Damm über der berühmten Atatürk Avenue ist für Radfahren, Reisen, Outdoor-Sport, Strandsport und Spaziergänge am Meer ausgestattet. Vom Zentrum von Alanya aus ist die Region Oba durch die natürliche Grenze – des Flusses Oba Tea mit karbonisierten und verstreuten grünen Ufern getrennt. Was ist in der Gegend von Oba: Alanyum Einkaufszentrum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, U-Bahn, Türkisches Bim, A101, Şok, Migros usw., Koçtaş Baumarkt, Vatan Technologiegeschäft, Boutiquen und Firmengeschäfte führender Marken. Hier ist das größte staatliche Krankenhaus in Alanya. Die Strände in Oba sind Sand und Kieselsteine mit Infrastruktur für Erholung und Sport. Lower Beide am Meer sind aktiver, touristischer, es gibt viele Hotels und etwas weniger neue Projekte, denn dann in Upper Both können Sie jederzeit Wohnungen in neuen Häusern kaufen.
Residenz Bahçelievler Apartments, Easy Access To Public
Residenz Bahçelievler Apartments, Easy Access To Public
Marmararegion, Türkei
von
€619,170
Kapitulation vor: 2024
Immobilienagentur: Property Advisor Turkey
In Bahçelievler finden Sie dieses Familienkonzeptprojekt, das den Zugang zu den wichtigsten Transporten erleichtert. Das Projekt wurde von einem renommierten Entwickler im türkischen Bausektor entwickelt und trägt “ die Idee der Nachhaltigkeit ” als andere Projekte des Entwicklers. Das Projekt bietet einen ruhigen Lebensstil, der von der Natur umgeben ist und in dem sie alle Aspekte des täglichen Lebens genießen können, ohne aufgrund ihrer günstigen Lage im Stadtzentrum Komfort oder Komfort zu beeinträchtigen. - Gesamtfläche: 120.000 m² - Baugebiet: 70.000 m² - Gesamtblöcke: 11 - Gesamteinheiten: 796 Wohngebiete + 29 Gewerbegebiete - Einheitentypen: 2 + 1 bis 5 + 1 ( Jede Einheit hat mindestens einen Balkon und jeder Block hat eine Terrasse mit einer beeindruckenden Landschaft )   EINRICHTUNGEN: 210 m2 Künstlicher See Yoga und Joggingbereich Einkaufsstraße Outdoor-Sportplätze am Hain Parkplatz für jeden Block mit Ladepunkten Mehr als 40 Pflanzenarten Botanischer Garten Außen- und Innenpool Open-Air-Kino STANDORT: Bakırköy 12 Minuten Şişli 20 Minuten Levent 22 Minuten Taksim 25 Minuten Marmara Forum Mall 3 Minuten Metroport Mall 4 Minuten Capacity Mall 15 Minuten Galleria Mall 10 Minuten Aydın Universität 4 Minuten Yıldız Technical Univ. 5 Minuten Istiniye University 7 Minuten Medicana Krankenhaus 4 Minuten Gedenkkrankenhaus 6 Minuten Medical Park Hospital 5 Minuten
Wohnanlage Zhiloy kompleks premium-segmenta na beregu reki v Demirtashe
Wohnanlage Zhiloy kompleks premium-segmenta na beregu reki v Demirtashe
Avanos, Türkei
von
€99,000
Kapitulation vor: 2025
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtas.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 46 to 160 m2. The property in Demirtas in new complexes will delight buyers looking for the optimal ratio of price and quality. The territory is spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with full year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtas will provide high profits, prices are now one of the lowest in Alanya, but grow rapidly. Due to the proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and the good beach, the property has a high rental potential.For permanent residence, all basic in Demirtas are: 5 primary schools, 2nd secondary schools, lyceum, supermarkets, etc, market, shops, pharmacies, cash machines, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river.Higher along its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, children's playgrounds throughout the area.
Realting.com
Gehen