Novye penthausy 2 1 v komplekse s infrastrukturoy rayon Avsallar

Avanos, Türkei

von €99,000

Kapitulation vor: 2025

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtas.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 46 to 160 m2. The property in Demirtas in new complexes will delight buyers looking for the optimal ratio of price and quality. The territory is spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with full year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtas will provide high profits, prices are now one of the lowest in Alanya, but grow rapidly. Due to the proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and the good beach, the property has a high rental potential.For permanent residence, all basic in Demirtas are: 5 primary schools, 2nd secondary schools, lyceum, supermarkets, etc, market, shops, pharmacies, cash machines, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river.Higher along its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, children's playgrounds throughout the area.