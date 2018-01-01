  1. Realting.com
  ZhK na zavreshayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Mahmutlare

ZhK na zavreshayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Mahmutlare

Yaylali, Türkei
€150,000
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 124 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar, excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2023
Yaylali, Türkei

{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
ZhK na zavreshayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Türkei
von
€150,000
Wohnanlage Sovremennye apartamenty v stile hay-tek v rayone Konakly
Konakli, Türkei
von
€299,000
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Konakly – Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Wohnfläche von 57 bis 178 Quadratmetern. Entfernung zum Meer 300 Meter. Das westliche Viertel Konakly in Alanya liegt 7 km vom Strand von Cleopatra und dem Zentrum entfernt. Der Weg in die Stadt wird wenig Zeit in Anspruch nehmen, aber alle grundlegenden Haushaltsbedürfnisse werden die Infrastruktur dieser Stadt befriedigen. Es gibt Supermärkte, einen Markt, Restaurants, Transportmittel, medizinische Einrichtungen und Apotheken. Konakly ist eher ein touristisches Gebiet, Vor kurzem hat hier jedoch mit dem Bau von Elite-Low-Hous-Wohnkomplexen an wunderschönen Orten in Strand- und Meerestagen begonnen. Ein wichtiges Merkmal vieler Immobilienprojekte in Konakly ist, dass Sie die Autobahn D-400 auf dem Weg zum Strand nicht überqueren müssen, wie in fast allen anderen Bereichen. Viele Wellenbrecher, das Meer ist immer ruhig. Auf einem Hügel über dem Ufer befindet sich ein Ruhebereich mit Grillmöglichkeiten direkt im Kiefernwald. Die Gegend ist gemütlich, dünn besiedelt, schön und ruhig. Die Nähe zum Zentrum von Alanya und zum Damm von Cleopatra, der Panoramablick auf das Meer und die wunderschöne Natur bieten ein hohes Mietpotential für Immobilien in Konakly. Es wird auch eine erfolgreiche Akquisition für persönliche Entspannung oder Leben in der Türkei sein. Es gibt Schulen im Dorf selbst und in benachbarten Gebieten im Zentrum. 
Wohnanlage Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmararegion, Türkei
von
€464,600
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Wir bieten Apartments mit unterschiedlichen Layouts an. Die oberen Stockwerke haben eine malerische Aussicht. Die Residenz verfügt über einen Sicherheitsdienst rund um die Uhr, Innen- und Außenpools, Restaurants und Cafés, einen Fitnessraum, ein Spa-Center, Yogs- und Pilates-Studios, einen Parkplatz und eine Garage sowie eine Kindergarage' Spielplatz, eine Grünfläche von 4.500 m2. Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Das Anwesen befindet sich in einer der bekanntesten und angesagtesten Gegenden mit zahlreichen Sehenswürdigkeiten. 450 Meter - nächstgelegenes Krankenhaus 500 Meter - nächste Schule 950 Meter - Einkaufszentrum 5 Minuten - TEM- und E-5-Autobahnen 2,1 km - Marmara University 2,1 km - U-Bahnstation 5 km - Strand 34 km - internationaler Flughafen
Wohnanlage TOR BEYLIKDUeZUe
Istanbul, Türkei
von
€206,075
Fläche 68–246 m²
4 objekte 4
Immobilienagentur: DDA Real Estate
Ausländische Immobilien ab 40.000 $. KOSTENLOSE BERATUNG. HILFE BEI DER ERHALTEN DES WOHNSTANDES. Wir helfen Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines KOSTENLOSEN Objekts und organisieren einen sicheren Deal mit dem Entwickler! - exklusive Immobilien; - Unterstützung bei der Organisation des Umzugs; - jährliche Kapitalerträge bis zu 20%; - finanzielle Einkommensgarantie; - Rechtsschutz der Transaktion; - kostenlose Beratung; - mehr als 200 Büros in der Russischen Föderation, den VAE, der Türkei und anderen Ländern. - Wählen Sie Immobilien für Ihr Budget und Ihre Wünsche! TOR BEYLİKDÜZÜ ist ein hochmoderner neuer Wohnkomplex im beliebten europäischen Teil von Istanbul im Stadtteil Beilikyu. Das Projekt hat eine Landfläche von 8.100 Quadratmetern. Besteht aus zwei Gebäuden in einem Wohnblock von 12 Etagen. Der Komplex verfügt über 295 Apartments und 10 Geschäfte. Die Apartments werden in einem modernen Stil und Layout präsentiert: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Von 68 bis 246 qm. Jedes Apartment verfügt über ein Smart Home-System". Hier können Sie einen Panoramablick auf das Marmarameer und das moderne Istanbul genießen. Der Komplex verfügt über eine hochmoderne Infrastruktur, die der ganzen Familie ein komfortables Leben ermöglicht. Ohne den Komplex zu verlassen. Interne Infrastruktur: - Gehzone; - Spielplatz; - Landschaftsbau; - Sauna; - Innenpool; - Hamam; - Türkisches Bad; - Fitnessclub; - Parkplatz; - 24 Stunden Sicherheit. Externe Infrastruktur: - Schule; - Krankenhaus; - Kindergarten; - Universität; - Einkaufszentrum; - U-Bahn. Weitere Informationen zum Kauf einer Wohnung im Chat oder telefonisch erhalten. Rufen Sie an oder schreiben Sie!
