Stilnye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Payallar

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Payallar - Alanya. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 55 bis 205 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1800 Meter. Dank des Plans zur aktiven Entwicklung der zahlreichen freien Gebiete der Region wird es bald eine neue luxuriöse Alanya geben. In den Jahren 2022-2023 begann in Payallar der Bau einer bisher beispiellosen Anzahl von Wohnungen, die alle durch eine vollständige Infrastruktur und geräumige Bereiche gekennzeichnet sind. Im Allgemeinen ist es ein entwickeltes Gebiet, in dem es eine eigene umfangreiche Infrastruktur gibt, aber der größte Teil der Entwicklung wird durch einfache türkische Häuser dargestellt. Die Bewohner sind im Tourismus tätig, es gibt viele Hotels am Meer. Grund- und weiterführende Schulen, Lyzeum, Krankenhaus, Klinik, Zahnmedizin, Supermärkte, Tankstellen, Geldautomaten, Apotheken arbeiten. Im Nachbardorf Konakly an der Küste befindet sich ein städtischer Waldpark mit Grillmöglichkeiten. In Payallar wird es bald eine neue 4 km lange Promenade mit Erholungsgebieten, Parks, einem Radweg und einem Spielplatz geben. Auf einem 13,4 Hektar großen Grundstück wird ein modernes Krankenhaus gebaut. Das Gebiet liegt 10 km vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt. Der Flughafen Antalya liegt 100 km entfernt.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 56 square meters. Distance to the sea 600 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
Referans Beylikduzu ist ein neues Luxusprojekt auf 31.000 m2, von denen 70% Landschafts- und Grünflächen sind. Die Apartments bieten Stadtblick, Meerblick und Landschaftsblick.
Infrastruktur:
- Loungezone;
- Außenpool;
- Innenpool;
- Kinderspielplatz;
- Basketballplattform;
- Lavendel- und Olivengarten;
- Kindergarten;
- Gärten;
- Sauna, Hamam;
- Fitnesscenter;
- 24-Stunden-Sicherheitssystem.
Ort:
Zum Meer – 3 Minuten;
Marmara Park – 5 Minuten;
Zu Taksim – 45 Minuten;
Istanbuls neuer Flughafen – 45 Minuten.
Rufen Sie uns an und wir bieten eine kostenlose Auswahl der besten Objekte in der Türkei für Ihr Budget und Ihre Wünsche!