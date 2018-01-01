Prime Garden Residence – a cozy complex surrounded by gardens in the most developed area of ObaComplex is a six-story house with a fenced area. On the ground floor there are social zones. Compact new project for 24 apartments with layouts 1 + 1, two-level 2 + 1 (on the last floors) and two-level 3 + 1 (on the first floors). The area of apartments is from 50 to 127 m2. The apartments offer excellent views of the mountains, the sea, the fortress, gardens. The complex has the following infrastructure: outdoor pool, hammam, sauna, gym, playground, satellite TV, video surveillance cameras, electric generator. Completion of construction: December 2024.If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Both have the best Bahçeşehir and Ted colleges, private and municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened, a Waldorf school is working, American Amerikan Kültür College. A beautiful promenade is equipped on the Oba Chai River. Both have bowling, volleyball and basketball courts, a football field, and tennis courts. On Mondays, there is a large farmers market in the Metro area.
Frasers Gastfreundschaft jetzt im Herzen der Metropole!!!
Die Anthill Bomonti Residence befindet sich im zentralsten Stadtteil von Istanbul, Bomonti, mit höchster Qualität in der Endbearbeitung und im Facility Management. Mit der Qualität und dem Vorherrschen von Fraser Place können Sie das Leben in der Innenstadt mit herrlichem Blick genießen und Top-Komfort erhalten.
Grund zum Kauf:
Markenwert von Fraser Place
Scheinbare Zimmer und Apartments mit Bosporus-Blick.
Bester Preis und hohes Ansehen in der Innenstadt.
Einfacher Zugriff auf alle Sehenswürdigkeiten.
Entfernungsdiagramm:
Sisli: 3 min
Nisantasi: 5 min
Besiktas: 5 min
Taksim-Platz: 7 min
Levent: 10 min
Karakoy: 10 min
Hagia Sophia: 15 min
Bebek: 20 min
Maslak: 20 min
Cevahir Mall: 5 min
Trump Mall: 5 min
Istiklal Street: 7 Min.
Zorlu Center. 10 min
Galataport: 10 min
Vadistanbul: 15 min
E-5 Autobahn: 3 min
TEM Highway: 10 min
Bosporusbrücke: 15 min
Istanbul Flughafen: 30 min
Ein neues Projekt in Avsallar, einem Komplex auf einem Hügel, umgeben von Kiefernnadeln, mit Blick auf das Meer und die Natur. Die Entfernung zur Mittelmeerküste beträgt 1,5 km, Das Zentrum des Dorfes Avsallar selbst liegt etwa 1 km vom Zentrum des Ferienortes Alanya entfernt. 24 km Flughafen Gazipaşa Alanya 64 km, Antalya 100 km. Schwimmbad ca. 30 m und Abschnitt mit Wasserrutschen Kinderbecken und Whirlpool zum Entspannen Innenpool Türkisches Bad Sauna Dampfbad Toilette Fitnesscenter Kino Spielzimmer Kinderspielplatz Grillplatz Pavillons Sicherheitskameras Parkgenerator und kostenloses WLAN. Fertigstellung - Juni 2022.