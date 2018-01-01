  1. Realting.com
  3. Prime Garden Residence

Prime Garden Residence

Alanya, Türkei
€125,000
Über den Komplex

Prime Garden Residence – a cozy complex surrounded by gardens in the most developed area of ObaComplex is a six-story house with a fenced area. On the ground floor there are social zones. Compact new project for 24 apartments with layouts 1 + 1, two-level 2 + 1 (on the last floors) and two-level 3 + 1 (on the first floors). The area of apartments is from 50 to 127 m2. The apartments offer excellent views of the mountains, the sea, the fortress, gardens. The complex has the following infrastructure: outdoor pool, hammam, sauna, gym, playground, satellite TV, video surveillance cameras, electric generator. Completion of construction: December 2024.If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Both have the best Bahçeşehir and Ted colleges, private and municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened, a Waldorf school is working, American Amerikan Kültür College. A beautiful promenade is equipped on the Oba Chai River. Both have bowling, volleyball and basketball courts, a football field, and tennis courts. On Mondays, there is a large farmers market in the Metro area.
