Odnospalnyy Polulyuks B-1

Phuket, Thailand

von €652,584

We offer single-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. The complex has 4 types of villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms (each with a bathroom), swimming pools of 9.5x3.8 or 10x4 m. The residence features a large communal garden and around-the-clock security. Villas are sold on both free hold and leasehold basis. Leasehold title: Applies to foreigners on 30x3 years lease for the land ownership of the villas. Freehold title: Applies to Thai buyers or foreign nations buying through Thai limited company to own both the land and the villas. All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Furniture package is optional Advantages Installments for off-plan projects: Deposit - 2% 1st payment - 28% 2nd payment - 20% 3rd payment - 15% 4th payment - 15% 5th payment - 10% 6th payment - 10% Installment plan for finished villas: Deposit - 2% 1st payment - 48% 2nd payment - 50% Location and nearby infrastructure Nai Yang Beach - 14 minutes Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 17 minutes Golf course - 17 minutes International airport - 17 minutes