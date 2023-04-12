Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Filter
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Wohnungen auf mehreren Ebenen
Kondominium
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Bungalow
Herrenhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Zimmer
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Türkei
Mittelmeerregion
Duplexes
Doppelhaus mit Swimmingpool in Mittelmeerregion, Türkei
Antalya
1422
Alanya
1146
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1146
Gazipasa
18
Mersin
8
Doppelhaus
1 254 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
200 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 495,000
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
187 m²
4 Stockwerk
€ 308,000
Im Ob-Bereich wurde das Duplex-Layout 3 + 2 zum Verkauf angeboten. Duplex befindet sich im 4…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
49 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
Ein neues Projekt eines Wohnkomplexes in der Region Kyzylchashekhir. Das Projekt befindet si…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
200 m²
4 Stockwerk
€ 473,000
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
54 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt in der Region Kargyjak. Der Komplex best…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
120 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 297,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine Maisonette 2 + 1 mit Zugang zum Garten. Duplex befindet sich im neuen …
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
155 m²
5 Stockwerk
€ 407,000
Duplex Planning 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of 155…
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
138 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 259,000
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
51 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 89,900
Ein neues grandioses Wohnkomplexprojekt in der Region Avsallar. Auf dem Gebiet des Komplexes…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
60 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 104,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen ein neues Projekt des Wohnkomplexes in einer ruhigen Gegend von Avsal…
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
50 m²
5 Stockwerk
€ 137,500
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Antalya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
50 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
Introducing a new project in Antalya, the central district of Muratpasha. The project will c…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
250 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 495,000
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
52 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 89,000
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Demirtash area. The project is pl…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
50 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 138,000
A residential complex project in the Avsallar area. The project consists of one 7-story bloc…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
55 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The complex is designed on an area …
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
230 m²
5 Stockwerk
€ 350,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential …
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
65 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 117,500
A residential complex project in the Payallar area. The complex consists of two blocks desig…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
160 m²
4 Stockwerk
€ 352,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment with a total area of 160m2 and a layout of 3…
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
230 m²
9 Stockwerk
€ 253,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the ninth to tenth floors of a re…
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
380 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 467,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third to fourth floors of the…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
53 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 109,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The project consists of one 7-story…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
230 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 368,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third or fourth floors of a r…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
230 m²
3 Stockwerk
€ 346,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on 3-4 floors of a residential complex. The apartmen…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
46 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 99,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. A small project consists of one 6-s…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
320 m²
10 Stockwerk
€ 396,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on the 10-11 floors of a residential complex. The ap…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
52 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 109,500
New residential complex project in the Payallar area. The project will be located on the ter…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
120 m²
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 275,000
Premium möblierte Maisonette 3 + 1 mit luxuriösem Panoramablick Gebiet: Antalya, Alanya, Kon…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
180 m²
3/3 Stockwerk
€ 236,500
Schicke Maisonette 3 + 1 Luxus in einem prestigeträchtigen NeubauGebiet: Antalya, Alanya, be…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Demirtas, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
96 m²
7/7 Stockwerk
€ 184,000
Luxuriöse Duplex 2 + 1 in DemirtaşGebiet: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashEntfernung zum Meer: 270…
