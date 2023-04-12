Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 200 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 495,000
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 187 m² 4 Stockwerk
€ 308,000
Im Ob-Bereich wurde das Duplex-Layout 3 + 2 zum Verkauf angeboten. Duplex befindet sich im 4…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 49 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
Ein neues Projekt eines Wohnkomplexes in der Region Kyzylchashekhir. Das Projekt befindet si…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 200 m² 4 Stockwerk
€ 473,000
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 54 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt in der Region Kargyjak. Der Komplex best…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 120 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 297,000
Zu verkaufen ist eine Maisonette 2 + 1 mit Zugang zum Garten. Duplex befindet sich im neuen …
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 155 m² 5 Stockwerk
€ 407,000
Duplex Planning 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of 155…
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 138 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 259,000
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 51 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 89,900
Ein neues grandioses Wohnkomplexprojekt in der Region Avsallar. Auf dem Gebiet des Komplexes…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 60 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 104,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen ein neues Projekt des Wohnkomplexes in einer ruhigen Gegend von Avsal…
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 50 m² 5 Stockwerk
€ 137,500
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Antalya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Antalya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 50 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
Introducing a new project in Antalya, the central district of Muratpasha. The project will c…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 250 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 495,000
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 52 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 89,000
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Demirtash area. The project is pl…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 50 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 138,000
A residential complex project in the Avsallar area. The project consists of one 7-story bloc…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 55 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The complex is designed on an area …
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 230 m² 5 Stockwerk
€ 350,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential …
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 65 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 117,500
A residential complex project in the Payallar area. The complex consists of two blocks desig…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 160 m² 4 Stockwerk
€ 352,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment with a total area of 160m2 and a layout of 3…
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 230 m² 9 Stockwerk
€ 253,000
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the ninth to tenth floors of a re…
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 6 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 380 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 467,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third to fourth floors of the…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 53 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 109,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. The project consists of one 7-story…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 230 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 368,500
We present to your attention a duplex apartment located on the third or fourth floors of a r…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 230 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 346,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on 3-4 floors of a residential complex. The apartmen…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 46 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 99,000
A new residential complex project in the Gazipasha area. A small project consists of one 6-s…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 320 m² 10 Stockwerk
€ 396,000
For sale is an apartment-duplex located on the 10-11 floors of a residential complex. The ap…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 52 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 109,500
New residential complex project in the Payallar area. The project will be located on the ter…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 120 m² 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 275,000
Premium möblierte Maisonette 3 + 1 mit luxuriösem Panoramablick Gebiet: Antalya, Alanya, Kon…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Alanya, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Alanya, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 180 m² 3/3 Stockwerk
€ 236,500
Schicke Maisonette 3 + 1 Luxus in einem prestigeträchtigen NeubauGebiet: Antalya, Alanya, be…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Demirtas, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Demirtas, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 96 m² 7/7 Stockwerk
€ 184,000
Luxuriöse Duplex 2 + 1 in DemirtaşGebiet: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashEntfernung zum Meer: 270…

