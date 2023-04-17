Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Basiskele, Türkei
20 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Türkei
600 m²
1/3 Stockwerk
€ 1,526,600
Luxusvilla in einem einzigartigen Vorortkomplex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiske…
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
68 m²
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 235,700
Wunderbare Wohnung 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau und so…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
85 m²
5/5 Stockwerk
€ 284,100
Komfortable Maisonette 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau u…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
134 m²
5/5 Stockwerk
€ 388,100
Schicke Maisonette 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau und s…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
134 m²
5/5 Stockwerk
€ 384,900
Luxuriöse Duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau und soz…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
229 m²
5/5 Stockwerk
€ 334,000
Neue Maisonette 4 + 1 mit einer Terrasse in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit …
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
113 m²
5/5 Stockwerk
€ 167,700
Neues Penthouse mit Terrasse 2 + 1 in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit sämtli…
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
145 m²
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 217,100
Neue Wohnung 3 + 1 in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit sämtlicher Infrastrukt…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
152 m²
5/5 Stockwerk
€ 175,800
Neue Maisonette 3 + 1 mit einer Terrasse in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit …
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
103 m²
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,500
Neue Maisonette in Garden 1 + 1 in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit sämtliche…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
205 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
208 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 192,981
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
176 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,186
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
205 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
176 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 201,156
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
114 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,355
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
114 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,061
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
184 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 155,576
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Basiskele, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
250 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 190,000
