Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Marmararegion
  4. Basiskele

Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Basiskele, Türkei

Fatih Mahallesi
18
Sahil Mahallesi
1
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle
1
20 immobilienobjekte total found
Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Türkei
Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Türkei
600 m² 1/3 Stockwerk
€ 1,526,600
Luxusvilla in einem einzigartigen Vorortkomplex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiske…
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 68 m² 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 235,700
Wunderbare Wohnung 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau und so…
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 85 m² 5/5 Stockwerk
€ 284,100
Komfortable Maisonette 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau u…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 134 m² 5/5 Stockwerk
€ 388,100
Schicke Maisonette 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau und s…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 134 m² 5/5 Stockwerk
€ 384,900
Luxuriöse Duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleGebiet: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandschaftsbau und soz…
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 5 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 229 m² 5/5 Stockwerk
€ 334,000
Neue Maisonette 4 + 1 mit einer Terrasse in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit …
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 3 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 113 m² 5/5 Stockwerk
€ 167,700
Neues Penthouse mit Terrasse 2 + 1 in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit sämtli…
Wohnung 4 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 145 m² 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 217,100
Neue Wohnung 3 + 1 in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit sämtlicher Infrastrukt…
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 4 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 152 m² 5/5 Stockwerk
€ 175,800
Neue Maisonette 3 + 1 mit einer Terrasse in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit …
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmerin Cavusciftligi, Türkei
Doppelhaus 2 Zimmer
Cavusciftligi, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 103 m² 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,500
Neue Maisonette in Garden 1 + 1 in einem grandiosen prestigeträchtigen Komplex mit sämtliche…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 205 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 208 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 192,981
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 176 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,186
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 205 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 179,633
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 176 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 201,156
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 114 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,355
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 114 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 130,061
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Fatih Mahallesi, Türkei
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 184 m² Etagenzahl 1
€ 155,576
Our project consists of 9 blocks and 288 flats. There are 2 outdoor swimming pools, sunbathi…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Basiskele, Türkei
Villa 6 Zimmer
Basiskele, Türkei
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 250 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 190,000

Immobilienangaben in Basiskele, Türkei

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen