Wohnungen in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

Wohnung Zum Archiv
Alles löschen
29 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 53 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 430,000
Wohnung mit einer Gesamtfläche von 53,8m2 im historischen Zentrum von Porto. Es befindet si…
Studio 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Studio 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 58 m²
€ 32,000,000
Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Rua De Belmonte 103 im Herzen des historischen Stadtzent…
Studio 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Studio 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath 91 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 420,500,000
Der Bons-Jardins-Komplex wurde entwickelt, um den Mietern ein Gefühl für das ländliche Leben…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 153 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 795,000
Maisonette-Wohnung mit 3 Schlafzimmern mit Blick auf den Fluss Douro und den berühmten Pier …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 138 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 475,000
Neues Apartment mit 2 Schlafzimmern, nur wenige Meter vom Fluss entfernt, in einer ruhigen W…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 124 m² 4 Stockwerk
€ 430,480
Das Hotel liegt im Zentrum von Porto, in einer der zentralsten Gegenden der Stadt, in einer …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 48 m² 3 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
1 Schlafzimmer Wohnung, 48 m2 Wohnfläche. Es beinhaltet: - Wohnzimmer mit Zugang zu einem …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1 Stockwerk
€ 400,000
Completely new one-bedroom apartment, inserted in a super central region and in a good locat…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 206 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 740,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located within a region that exalts beauty, wealth, and tran…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
70 m²
€ 325,000
Zweistufige Wohnung mit 2 Schlafzimmern- 1. Stock: Wohnzimmer, voll ausgestattete Küche mit …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
75 m²
€ 412,000
Diese Wohnung ist kein Anteil am Hotel, aber die Wohnung befindet sich in der Unterkunft. Ge…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
70 m²
€ 400,000
Wohnung mit 1 Schlafzimmer, eine Fläche von 66 qm, mit einem Balkon von 4,42 qm, in einem Wo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
48 m²
€ 320,000
Apartments mit 1 Schlafzimmer mit einer Fläche von 48 m² und einem Balkon von 6 m² in einem …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath 117 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer Wohnung mit 75,45 m2 privatem Bereich, bestehend aus 2 Schlafzimmer…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 40 m² Etagenzahl 6
€ 250,000
Die T0 Apartments befinden sich 300 m vom U-Bahnhof Trindade entfernt. Das 40 m2 große Apart…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 80 m² Etagenzahl 6
€ 432,000
2-Zimmer-Wohnung 300 m von der U-Bahn-Station Trindade entfernt. Wohnung mit 80 m2 Wohnfläch…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 44 m² 2/6 Stockwerk
€ 235,000
1. Schlafzimmer Wohnung, Fläche 45 m2. 300 Meter vom U-Bahnhof Trindade entfernt. Die Wohnun…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 44 m² 5/6 Stockwerk
€ 242,000
Wohnung mit 1. Schlafzimmer, Fläche 45 qm 300 Meter von der U-Bahnstation Trindade entfernt.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
87 m²
€ 558,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m. and a terrace of 6 sq.m. & nbsp; in the b…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 290 m² 2 Stockwerk
€ 1,240,000
Die Wohnung mit dem Haupteingang zur Entwicklung durch die bestehende und vollständig restau…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 111 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 425,000
Wohnung mit dem Haupteingang zur Entwicklung durch die bestehende und vollständig resta…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 66 m² 1/4 Stockwerk
€ 263,000
Wohnung mit dem Haupteingang zur Entwicklung durch die bestehende und vollständig resta…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 212 m² 5/5 Stockwerk
€ 1,085,000
A residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 220 m² 4/6 Stockwerk
€ 1,025,000
Wohnkomplex in einem historischen Gebäude, das eines der interessantesten in der Stadt …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 156 m² 3/4 Stockwerk
€ 780,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 113 m² 5/6 Stockwerk
€ 500,000
Residential complex in a historic building, one of the most interesting in the city of Porto…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 65 m² 1/5 Stockwerk
€ 265,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
62 m²
€ 410,000
Project & nbsp; offers the option of acquiring a residence permit under the & laquo; Golden …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
28 m²
€ 350,000
The project from the Mercan group meets the terms of the Portugal's reduced Gold Visa progra…

Immobilienangaben in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

