Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Region Alentejo
  4. Alentejo Central
  5. Villa

Villen in Alentejo Central, Portugal

Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
Vendas Novas
1
4 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
306 m²
€ 920,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
405 m²
€ 1,230,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
347 m²
€ 1,090,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Vendas Novas, Portugal
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Vendas Novas, Portugal
5 bath 37 000 m²
€ 7,000,000
Haus zum Verkauf in Vendas Novas, PortugalVilla in Vendas Novas, mit 3,7 Hektar Land, alle e…

Immobilienangaben in Alentejo Central, Portugal

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen