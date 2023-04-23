Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnungen in Babites novads, Lettland

34 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 40 m²
€ 102,850
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the village of Spilve. The house is surrounded by be…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 104 m²
€ 215,380
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 130 m²
€ 378,000
Two-storey apartment in a new project "Tennis Club 12" in a quiet area of Jurmala in Lielup …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Babbit, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Babbit, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 132 m²
€ 179,000
Zu verkaufen 2-Zimmer-Wohnung mit einer geräumigen Terrasse in Jurmala! Beschreibung: - Die…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 60 m²
€ 109,000
2-Zimmer-Wohnung zum Verkauf in Imanta in einem der modernen Projekte "Metropolia". Die Wohn…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 97 m²
€ 250,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 96 m²
€ 245,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 90 m²
€ 220,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 90 m²
€ 218,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 68 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 68 m²
€ 164,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 78 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 63 m²
€ 147,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 73 m²
€ 148,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 49 m²
€ 114,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 49 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 59 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Spunciems, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 72 m²
€ 165,000
New cozy apartment. Fully furnished. Quality furniture. Technique. Parking place. Terrace 16…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Spunciems, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 68 m²
€ 180,000
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 57 m²
€ 120,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apartme…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 63 m²
€ 110,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apart…
Wohnung 5 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 247 m² 2/3 Stockwerk
€ 589,390
Zu verkaufen exklusive 5-Zimmer-2-stöckige Wohnung in der neuen Wohnanlage Jurmalas Paradis…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 140 m² 2/6 Stockwerk
€ 350,000
We offer a 3-room apartment in a new project in Lielupe - "; Marienbad Lielupe"; by the sea.…
Wohnung 5 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 547 m² 2/3 Stockwerk
€ 1,200,000
For sale exclusive 5-room 2-level apartment in the new residential complex Jurmalas Paradi…
Wohnung 4 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 132 m² 1/4 Stockwerk
€ 393,000
For sale a chic, bright 2-level apartment with full quality finishes and built-in furniture …
Wohnung 4 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 160 m² 2/4 Stockwerk
€ 400,000
Wohnung 4 Zimmer in Gatciems, Lettland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Gatciems, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 142 m² 3/3 Stockwerk
€ 330,000
Exclusive apartment on Artillery Street.The apartment occupies three floors and has two entr…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 95 m² 2/6 Stockwerk
€ 325,000
Moderne Wohnung auf der Strandpromenade ab. messen Lielupe Marienbade. Lebende 24. Si…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in Gatciems, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Gatciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 154 m² 7/7 Stockwerk
€ 460,000
Der kürzlich entwickelte Projekt-CENTRUS wird im aktiven Teil des Stadtzentrums – im Vier…

