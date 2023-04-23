Lettland
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Lettland
Neue Häuser in Lettland
Alle Neubauten in Lettland
3
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Lettland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Lettland
Haus in Lettland
Grundstück in Lettland
VIP-Immobilien in Lettland
Makler finden in Lettland
Immobilienagenturen in Lettland
Immobilienmakler in Lettland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Lettland
Restaurant, Café
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Miethaus
Investition
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Lettland
Makler finden in Lettland
Immobilienagenturen in Lettland
Immobilienmakler in Lettland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Lettland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Haus
Schloss
Ferienhaus
Villa
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Lettland
Livland
Babites novads
Wohnungen
Wohnungen in Babites novads, Lettland
Wohnung
Alles löschen
34 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
40 m²
€ 102,850
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the village of Spilve. The house is surrounded by be…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
104 m²
€ 215,380
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
130 m²
€ 378,000
Two-storey apartment in a new project "Tennis Club 12" in a quiet area of Jurmala in Lielup …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Babbit, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
132 m²
€ 179,000
Zu verkaufen 2-Zimmer-Wohnung mit einer geräumigen Terrasse in Jurmala! Beschreibung: - Die…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
60 m²
€ 109,000
2-Zimmer-Wohnung zum Verkauf in Imanta in einem der modernen Projekte "Metropolia". Die Wohn…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
97 m²
€ 250,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
96 m²
€ 245,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
90 m²
€ 220,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
90 m²
€ 218,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
105 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
68 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
68 m²
€ 164,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
78 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
63 m²
€ 147,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
73 m²
€ 148,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
49 m²
€ 114,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
49 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
59 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
72 m²
€ 165,000
New cozy apartment. Fully furnished. Quality furniture. Technique. Parking place. Terrace 16…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
68 m²
€ 180,000
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
57 m²
€ 120,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apartme…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
63 m²
€ 110,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apart…
Wohnung 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
247 m²
2/3 Stockwerk
€ 589,390
Zu verkaufen exklusive 5-Zimmer-2-stöckige Wohnung in der neuen Wohnanlage Jurmalas Paradis…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
140 m²
2/6 Stockwerk
€ 350,000
We offer a 3-room apartment in a new project in Lielupe - "; Marienbad Lielupe"; by the sea.…
Wohnung 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
547 m²
2/3 Stockwerk
€ 1,200,000
For sale exclusive 5-room 2-level apartment in the new residential complex Jurmalas Paradi…
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
132 m²
1/4 Stockwerk
€ 393,000
For sale a chic, bright 2-level apartment with full quality finishes and built-in furniture …
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
160 m²
2/4 Stockwerk
€ 400,000
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Gatciems, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
142 m²
3/3 Stockwerk
€ 330,000
Exclusive apartment on Artillery Street.The apartment occupies three floors and has two entr…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
95 m²
2/6 Stockwerk
€ 325,000
Moderne Wohnung auf der Strandpromenade ab. messen Lielupe Marienbade. Lebende 24. Si…
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Gatciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
154 m²
7/7 Stockwerk
€ 460,000
Der kürzlich entwickelte Projekt-CENTRUS wird im aktiven Teil des Stadtzentrums – im Vier…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
Immobilienangaben in Babites novads, Lettland
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte