Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lettland
  3. Livland
  4. Babites novads

Wohnimmobilien in Babites novads, Lettland

77 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus in Pinki, Lettland
Haus
Pinki, Lettland
654 m² 1/2 Stockwerk
€ 5,500,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf einen exklusiven Wohnkomplex an, der aus einem modernen zweistöckigen…
Haus 5 Zimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Haus 5 Zimmer
Mezares, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 369 m² 1/2 Stockwerk
€ 950,000
Modernes 2-stöckiges Haus im Dorf “ Dižbārdi ”. Geschlossenes Dorf. Ein Projekt mit ausgezei…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Liberi, Lettland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Liberi, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath 360 m²
€ 432,000
Ein modernes Haus mit Swimmingpool in Prizcius steht zum Verkauf - zwischen Riga und Jurmala…
Haus 4 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 164 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 395,000
Wunderbares modernes Stadthaus zum Verkauf im Dorf Saliena. Ruhiges, landschaftlich gestalte…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 40 m²
€ 102,850
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the village of Spilve. The house is surrounded by be…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 104 m²
€ 215,380
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
Haus 5 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Haus 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 306 m² 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 733,426
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 490 m²
€ 545,000
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 130 m²
€ 378,000
Two-storey apartment in a new project "Tennis Club 12" in a quiet area of Jurmala in Lielup …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Babbit, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Babbit, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 132 m²
€ 179,000
Zu verkaufen 2-Zimmer-Wohnung mit einer geräumigen Terrasse in Jurmala! Beschreibung: - Die…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 60 m²
€ 109,000
2-Zimmer-Wohnung zum Verkauf in Imanta in einem der modernen Projekte "Metropolia". Die Wohn…
Haus 4 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 306 m² 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 1,000,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 97 m²
€ 250,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 96 m²
€ 245,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer in Mezares, Lettland
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 236 m²
€ 360,000
Zu verkaufen ein helles und geräumiges Familienhaus in Bukulti. Planen: erste Etage - Küche…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 90 m²
€ 220,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 90 m²
€ 218,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 68 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 68 m²
€ 164,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 78 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 63 m²
€ 147,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 73 m²
€ 148,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 49 m²
€ 114,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 49 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 59 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Spunciems, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 72 m²
€ 165,000
New cozy apartment. Fully furnished. Quality furniture. Technique. Parking place. Terrace 16…
Haus 5 Zimmer in Pinki, Lettland
Haus 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 254 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 685,000
Zu verkaufen Qualitätshaus in Pinky, Gemeinde Babite, Dorf & # 039; & # 039; Saliena…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Spunciems, Lettland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 68 m²
€ 180,000
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer in Spunciems, Lettland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath 220 m²
€ 320,000
Part of the Cottage for two families in Green Village is a successful combination of city co…

Immobilienangaben in Babites novads, Lettland

mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen