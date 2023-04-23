Lettland
Realting.com
Lettland
Livland
Babites novads
Wohnimmobilien in Babites novads, Lettland
77 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus
Pinki, Lettland
654 m²
1/2 Stockwerk
€ 5,500,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf einen exklusiven Wohnkomplex an, der aus einem modernen zweistöckigen…
Haus 5 Zimmer
Mezares, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
369 m²
1/2 Stockwerk
€ 950,000
Modernes 2-stöckiges Haus im Dorf “ Dižbārdi ”. Geschlossenes Dorf. Ein Projekt mit ausgezei…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Liberi, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
360 m²
€ 432,000
Ein modernes Haus mit Swimmingpool in Prizcius steht zum Verkauf - zwischen Riga und Jurmala…
Haus 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
164 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 395,000
Wunderbares modernes Stadthaus zum Verkauf im Dorf Saliena. Ruhiges, landschaftlich gestalte…
Wohnung 2 Zimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
40 m²
€ 102,850
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the village of Spilve. The house is surrounded by be…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
104 m²
€ 215,380
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
Haus 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
306 m²
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 733,426
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
490 m²
€ 545,000
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
130 m²
€ 378,000
Two-storey apartment in a new project "Tennis Club 12" in a quiet area of Jurmala in Lielup …
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Babbit, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
132 m²
€ 179,000
Zu verkaufen 2-Zimmer-Wohnung mit einer geräumigen Terrasse in Jurmala! Beschreibung: - Die…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
60 m²
€ 109,000
2-Zimmer-Wohnung zum Verkauf in Imanta in einem der modernen Projekte "Metropolia". Die Wohn…
Haus 4 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
306 m²
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 1,000,000
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
97 m²
€ 250,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
96 m²
€ 245,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
Haus 5 Schlafzimmer
Mezares, Lettland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
236 m²
€ 360,000
Zu verkaufen ein helles und geräumiges Familienhaus in Bukulti. Planen: erste Etage - Küche…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
90 m²
€ 220,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
90 m²
€ 218,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
105 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
68 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
68 m²
€ 164,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
78 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
63 m²
€ 147,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
73 m²
€ 148,000
Premium Class Apartments zum Verkauf in SALIENA Park Apartments. Beschreibung: - Dreistöck…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
49 m²
€ 114,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
49 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Pinki, Lettland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
59 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
72 m²
€ 165,000
New cozy apartment. Fully furnished. Quality furniture. Technique. Parking place. Terrace 16…
Haus 5 Zimmer
Pinki, Lettland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
254 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 685,000
Zu verkaufen Qualitätshaus in Pinky, Gemeinde Babite, Dorf & # 039; & # 039; Saliena…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
68 m²
€ 180,000
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Spunciems, Lettland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
220 m²
€ 320,000
Part of the Cottage for two families in Green Village is a successful combination of city co…
