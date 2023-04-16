Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Triandria Municipal Unit, Griechenland

16 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 48 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss. Es…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 125,000
Region : 40 Ekklisies
Studio 1 Badezimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Studio 1 Badezimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath 36 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath 91 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3307 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €260.000 . This…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath 88 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3305 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €245.000 . This…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 163 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 138,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 330,000
For saleDuplex of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on the second floor a…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 173 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Stadthaus 5 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 145,000
Zu verkaufen. Das dreistöckige Stadthaus im östlichen Bezirk von Thessaloniki. Die Hausfläch…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
For sale two similar cottages in the exclusive area of the city of Thessaloniki. The buildin…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 235,000
For sale Apartment of 138 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 86,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 75 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 4. Stock. Es be…
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 37,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 33 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss. Es…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 255,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 130 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es b…

Immobilienangaben in Triandria Municipal Unit, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
