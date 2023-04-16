Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Triandria Municipal Unit, Griechenland
Alles löschen
16 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 48 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss. Es…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 125,000
Region : 40 Ekklisies
Studio 1 Badezimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath
36 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath
91 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3307 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €260.000 . This…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath
88 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3305 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €245.000 . This…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 163 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
4/1 Stockwerk
€ 138,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 330,000
For saleDuplex of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on the second floor a…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 173 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Stadthaus 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
€ 145,000
Zu verkaufen. Das dreistöckige Stadthaus im östlichen Bezirk von Thessaloniki. Die Hausfläch…
Ferienhaus 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 900,000
For sale two similar cottages in the exclusive area of the city of Thessaloniki. The buildin…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 235,000
For sale Apartment of 138 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
4/1 Stockwerk
€ 86,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 75 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 4. Stock. Es be…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 37,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 33 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss. Es…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 255,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 130 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es b…
Immobilienangaben in Triandria Municipal Unit, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte