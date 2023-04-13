Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Thessalien
Villa
Berghütte kaufen in Region Thessalien, Griechenland
Larisa
17
Municipality of Larissa
17
Leptokarya
10
South Pilio Municipality
5
Litochoro
4
Skiathos
3
Skiathos Municipality
3
Volos
2
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
2
Almyros
1
demos limnes plastera
1
Platamonas
1
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Villa
Alles löschen
21 immobilienobjekt total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 6 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 280,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 178 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergesch…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 624 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Ksorychti, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 340 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 290 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Bli…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Volos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 300 Quadratmetern in Volos - Pilio. Das Semi - Keller bes…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 399,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 300 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 212,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 85 qm in den Sporaden. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
8 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 11 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 7 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Belokomiti, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 2 …
Immobilienangaben in Region Thessalien, Griechenland
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte