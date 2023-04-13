Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
  4. Region Thessalien
  5. Villa

Berghütte kaufen in Region Thessalien, Griechenland

Larisa
17
Municipality of Larissa
17
Leptokarya
10
South Pilio Municipality
5
Litochoro
4
Skiathos
3
Skiathos Municipality
3
Volos
2
Zeig mehr
21 immobilienobjekt total found
Villa 6 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 280,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 178 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergesch…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Litochoro, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 624 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Ksorychti, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Ksorychti, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 340 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 290 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Bli…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Volos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Volos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 300 Quadratmetern in Volos - Pilio. Das Semi - Keller bes…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 399,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 300 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Achladias, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 212,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 85 qm in den Sporaden. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 16 Zimmerin Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer 8 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 11 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 7 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Litochoro, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Achladias, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Belokomiti, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Belokomiti, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 2 …

Immobilienangaben in Region Thessalien, Griechenland

mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
