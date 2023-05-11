Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen mit Swimmingpool in Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

28 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmer in Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Ilia, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Litochoro, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 624 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 8 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 399,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 300 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,250,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Luxusvilla im Dorf Southern Pelion in der Nähe von Volos an. Die…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 16 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 16
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 13 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 11 Zimmer in South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Avlida Strand, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Dilesi, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 460 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Achladias, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 450 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzim…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 8 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 220 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Platamonas, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Platamonas, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 5
€ 800,000
Im Bau befindliche 5-stöckige Villa von 500 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste zu verkau…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Panorama, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 910 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 298 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Dusc…

Immobilienangaben in Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
günstige
luxuriös
