Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Villa
Villen mit Swimmingpool in Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
Chalkida
21
demos chalkideon
21
Larisa
16
Municipality of Larissa
16
Leptokarya
10
South Pilio Municipality
5
Eretria
3
Litochoro
3
Municipality of Tanagra
3
Skiathos
3
Skiathos Municipality
3
Villa 6 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
9
6
2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
6
4
3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 624 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
5
3
2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1
1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 399,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 300 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
1
1
€ 5,250,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Luxusvilla im Dorf Southern Pelion in der Nähe von Volos an. Die…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agii Pandes, Griechenland
10
6
1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
16
8
2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
13
7
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
5
2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 11 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
11
4
3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Avlida Strand, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
9
5
1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 460 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
7
5
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
4
3
1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
7
5
1
€ 2,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 450 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzim…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8
5
1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8
2
2
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 220 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Platamonas, Griechenland
8
5
5
€ 800,000
Im Bau befindliche 5-stöckige Villa von 500 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste zu verkau…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Panorama, Griechenland
8
8
1
€ 1,650,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 910 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
5
3
1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 298 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Dusc…
