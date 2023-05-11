Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen am Meer in Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

Chalkida
21
demos chalkideon
21
Larisa
16
Municipality of Larissa
16
Leptokarya
10
South Pilio Municipality
5
Eretria
3
Litochoro
3
47 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Loukisia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Blick a…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 3
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 178 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergesch…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Tragana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kenourgio, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kenourgio, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 2
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 160 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Ilia, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Litochoro, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 624 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Ksorychti, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Ksorychti, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 340 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Villa 8 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 290 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Bli…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Volos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Volos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 300 Quadratmetern in Volos - Pilio. Das Semi - Keller bes…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 399,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 300 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,250,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Luxusvilla im Dorf Southern Pelion in der Nähe von Volos an. Die…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Achladias, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 212,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 85 qm in den Sporaden. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 8 Zimmer in Drosia, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Drosia, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 16 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 16
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 13 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …

