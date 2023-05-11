Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Villa
Villen am Meer in Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
47 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
1
1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Blick a…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
6
2
3
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 178 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergesch…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
7
1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kenourgio, Griechenland
4
1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
5
2
2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
5
2
2
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 160 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Ilia, Griechenland
9
6
2
€ 2,150,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 600 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
7
6
1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
6
4
3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 624 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Ksorychti, Griechenland
10
5
2
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 340 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Villa 8 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
1
1
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 290 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Bli…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
5
3
3
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Volos, Griechenland
9
4
1
€ 780,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 300 Quadratmetern in Volos - Pilio. Das Semi - Keller bes…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
5
3
2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1
1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
8
4
1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
7
3
1
€ 399,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 300 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
1
1
€ 5,250,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Luxusvilla im Dorf Southern Pelion in der Nähe von Volos an. Die…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agii Pandes, Griechenland
10
6
1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
3
1
1
€ 212,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 85 qm in den Sporaden. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Drosia, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
16
8
2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
13
7
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
5
2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
