  2. Griechenland
  3. Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
  4. Villa

Villen mit Bergblick kaufen in Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

41 immobilienobjekt total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Loukisia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Loukisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 200 qm auf der Insel Euböa . Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Blick a…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 3
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 178 Quadratmetern an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergesch…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Tragana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Tragana, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 480 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Es gibt einen Kamin. Die Ei…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kenourgio, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kenourgio, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Sykamino, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Sykamino, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 280 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Litochoro, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Litochoro, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 624 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Ksorychti, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Ksorychti, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 2
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 340 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Palaios Panteleimonas, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 290 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Der Berg bietet einen herrlichen Bli…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Agios Loukas, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Volos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Volos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 780,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 300 Quadratmetern in Volos - Pilio. Das Semi - Keller bes…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Eretria, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 399,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 300 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Untergeschoss besteht…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Agii Pandes, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Delfi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Delfi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 240 Quadratmetern in Arachova. Der erste Stock besteht au…
Villa 3 Zimmer in Achladias, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Achladias, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 212,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 85 qm in den Sporaden. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Arachova, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Larissa, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 400 qm an der Olympischen Küste. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 8 Zimmer in Drosia, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Drosia, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Theologos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Theologos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 580 qm in Zentralgriechenland. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus…
Villa 16 Zimmer in Leptokarya, Griechenland
Villa 16 Zimmer
Leptokarya, Griechenland
Zimmer 16
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 13 Zimmer in Magoula, Griechenland
Villa 13 Zimmer
Magoula, Griechenland
Zimmer 13
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 Zimmer in South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 6 Zimmer in demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…

