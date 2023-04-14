Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Haus, Wohnung, Studio am meer in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Griechenland

30 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 108 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es b…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 130 m² 7/8 Stockwerk
€ 490,000
Zu verkaufen: 130 qm Wohnung im 7. Stock ( nicht die letzte ) im Stadtzentrum von Ermou. Es …
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 75,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 43 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es be…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 45,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 19 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es be…
Wohnung 4 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 7/1 Stockwerk
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 170 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 7. Stock. Es b…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 92 m² 8 Stockwerk
€ 650,000
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 75,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Wohnung von 25 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stoc…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 5/1 Stockwerk
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 8/1 Stockwerk
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau.Duplex von 97 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki Die Maisonette befindet sich…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 8/1 Stockwerk
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 154 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 5/1 Stockwerk
€ 225,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 107 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 5. Stock. Es b…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,550,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 300 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Die Maisonette hat 3 Ebenen. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 213 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 7/1 Stockwerk
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th flo…
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 207 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es b…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 5-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 5/1 Stockwerk
€ 950,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 194 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 5. Stock. Es b…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 810,000
For saleDuplex of 152 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on the seventh floor …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 230 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 5/1 Stockwerk
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 146 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 1. Stock. Es b…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 8/1 Stockwerk
€ 340,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 160 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es b…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 8/1 Stockwerk
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th flo…

Immobilienangaben in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen