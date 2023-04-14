Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Griechenland

14 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 138 m² 5 Stockwerk
€ 420,000
Kato Toumpa SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 138 m2, 5th …
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 bath 138 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3298 - House FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €420.000 . This 138 …
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath 4 Stockwerk
€ 260,000
ID Immobilien: 3-847 - Charilaou, Maisonette luftig im 4. Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche v…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,550,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 300 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Die Maisonette hat 3 Ebenen. …
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A historic building of 140 sq.m., located in the upper town of Thessaloniki, behind the Turk…
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 320 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Sc…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 200 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Die Maisonette hat 4 Ebenen. …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 5-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale 5-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
Zu verkaufen altes Bauhaus 3-stöckiges Haus von 240 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss best…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 255 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schl…

