Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Häuser
Hauser in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Griechenland
Haus
Alles löschen
14 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
138 m²
5 Stockwerk
€ 420,000
Kato Toumpa SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 138 m2, 5th …
Ferienhaus 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 bath
138 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3298 - House FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €420.000 . This 138 …
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath
4 Stockwerk
€ 260,000
ID Immobilien: 3-847 - Charilaou, Maisonette luftig im 4. Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche v…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,550,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 300 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Die Maisonette hat 3 Ebenen. …
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A historic building of 140 sq.m., located in the upper town of Thessaloniki, behind the Turk…
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckiges Haus von 320 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Sc…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 200 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Die Maisonette hat 4 Ebenen. …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale 5-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale 5-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
Zu verkaufen altes Bauhaus 3-stöckiges Haus von 240 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss best…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 255 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schl…
Immobilienangaben in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte