  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Makedonien - Thrakien
  4. Zentralmakedonien
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Wohnungen

Berghütte kaufen in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Griechenland

Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 63 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 2. Stock. Es be…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Wohnung 3 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 188,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Wohnung 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 45,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 19 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es be…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 5/1 Stockwerk
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 6/8 Stockwerk
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 213 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 7/1 Stockwerk
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th flo…
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 1,300,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 207 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es b…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 8/1 Stockwerk
€ 340,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmerin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 6/1 Stockwerk
€ 450,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 160 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 6. Stock. Es b…

