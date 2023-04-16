Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
Wohnung
Studio
Penthouse
Haus
Schloss
Chalet
Ferienhaus
Villa
Stadthaus
Doppelhaus
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Schlafräume:
1
2
3
4
5+
Die Badezimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Wählen das Jahr der Fertigstellung:
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
Region Thessalien
South Pilio Municipality
Haus, Wohnung, Studio am meer in South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Argalasti
1
Alles löschen
11 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,250,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Luxusvilla im Dorf Southern Pelion in der Nähe von Volos an. Die…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Milina, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Milina, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 200 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland .Die Maisonette hat 3 Eb…
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 11 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 7 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Lavkos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Vyzitza, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
Im Dorf Vyzitsa stehen zwei separate Einfamilienhäuser zum Verkauf, Pelion ( schlüsselfertig…
Immobilienangaben in South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte