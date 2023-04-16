Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Thessalien - Mittelgriechenland
  4. Region Thessalien
  5. South Pilio Municipality

Haus, Wohnung, Studio am meer in South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland

Villa 5 Zimmerin Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Pinakates, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pinakates, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,250,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Luxusvilla im Dorf Southern Pelion in der Nähe von Volos an. Die…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmerin Milina, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Milina, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmerin Milina, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Milina, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 200 Quadratmetern in Mittelgriechenland .Die Maisonette hat 3 Eb…
Villa 5 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 11 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 7 Zimmerin South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
South Pilio Municipality, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 550,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Volos-Pilio. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schla…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Lavkos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Lavkos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Koropi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Koropi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmerin Vyzitza, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Vyzitza, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 320,000
Im Dorf Vyzitsa stehen zwei separate Einfamilienhäuser zum Verkauf, Pelion ( schlüsselfertig…

