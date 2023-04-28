Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Ägäis
  4. Region Südliche Ägäis
  5. Municipality of Rhodes

Wohnimmobilien am meer in Rhodos, Griechenland

Ialysos
5
Lindos
1
16 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The basement consists of one bath…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Ferienhaus 9 Schlafzimmer in Kritika, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 9 Schlafzimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 6 Zimmer in Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Wohnung 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau. Maisonette von 230 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Rhodos Die Maisonette be…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Afandou, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basem…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Kiotari, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Kiotari, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer in Ialysos, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Faliraki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faliraki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 4 Zimmer in Kalathos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Kalathos, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 770,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 274 qm auf der Insel Rhodos. Das Semikeller besteht aus ei…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Koskinou, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Koskinou, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,500,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen zum Verkauf eine elegante 3 -stöckige Villa mit möblierten vier luxur…

Immobilienangaben in Rhodos, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
mit Seeblick
günstige
luxuriös
