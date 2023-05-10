Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
18 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Villa 7 Zimmer
Pigi, Griechenland
7
4
1
€ 400,000
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
4
3
309 m²
3
€ 590,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
3
2
158 m²
3
€ 450,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Eleftherna, Griechenland
6
1
€ 599,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
8
6
3
€ 1,000,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
10
2
1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 650,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Adele, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 490,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
1
1
€ 480,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
6
2
1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
9
2
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
5
2
1
€ 400,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
7
2
1
€ 690,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
3
2
1
€ 285,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,000,000
