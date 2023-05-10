Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen in Regionalbezirk Rethymno, Griechenland

Rethymno
23
Gemeinde Agios Vasilios
3
28 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 7 Zimmer in Pigi, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Pigi, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
Schlafräume 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 309 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 590,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Fläche 158 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Eleftherna, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Eleftherna, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 599,000
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer in Maroulas, Griechenland
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Maroulas, Griechenland
Schlafräume 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 340 m²
€ 275,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Sfakaki, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer in Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Schlafräume 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Fläche 425 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Pano Saktouria, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Pano Saktouria, Griechenland
Schlafräume 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Fläche 650 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer in Pano Saktouria, Griechenland
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Pano Saktouria, Griechenland
Schlafräume 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Fläche 420 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Agia Galini, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Agia Galini, Griechenland
Schlafräume 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 305 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Anogeia Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Anogeia Municipality, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 300 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Anogeia Municipality, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Anogeia Municipality, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 220 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,000,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Skaleta, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Adele, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Adele, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Sfakaki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 Zimmer in Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 285,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Gerani, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Rethymno, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
