Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Region Kreta
  4. Regionalbezirk Rethymno
  5. Rethymno
  6. Villa

Berghütte kaufen in Rethymno, Griechenland

12 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 3 Schlafzimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
2 bath 158 m² Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
In einem Komplex von Luxusresidenzen, die exklusiv von unserem Büro aus zum Verkauf angebote…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Eleftherna, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Eleftherna, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten eine Villa mit fünf Schlafzimmern in Rethymno. Die Villa liegt nur 70 …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 310 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Skaleta, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Adele, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Adele, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…

Immobilienangaben in Rethymno, Griechenland

mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen