Villa 4 Zimmer
Pigi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein 202 qm. Dreistöckige Villa mit Meerblick in der Region Rethymno auf Kre…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
3 bath
309 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 590,000
In dem ruhigen und malerischen Dorf Agia Paraskevi, nur 7 km von der Stadt Rethymnon entfern…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
2 bath
158 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
In einem Komplex von Luxusresidenzen, die exklusiv von unserem Büro aus zum Verkauf angebote…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Eleftherna, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Maroulas, Griechenland
1 bath
340 m²
€ 275,000
Property Code: HPS867 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Maroulas for €275.000. This 340 sq. m. Vi…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten eine Villa mit fünf Schlafzimmern in Rethymno. Die Villa liegt nur 70 …
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
5 bath
425 m²
€ 1,800,000
Koropi ( Agios Dimitrios Strand ) Erasmos Real Estate empfiehlt eine Villa von 425qm. auf ei…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 310 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 240 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Adele, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 6 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,400,000
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 212 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Wohnzi…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 234 qm auf Kreta. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 312 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzim…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 285,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 95 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem …
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten eine Villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Die 450 m² große Villa aus Stein, …
