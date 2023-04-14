Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Region Kreta
  4. Regionalbezirk Rethymno
  5. Rethymno
  6. Villa

Villa in Rethymno, Griechenland

23 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 4 Zimmerin Pigi, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Pigi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein 202 qm. Dreistöckige Villa mit Meerblick in der Region Rethymno auf Kre…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
3 bath 309 m² Etagenzahl 3
€ 590,000
In dem ruhigen und malerischen Dorf Agia Paraskevi, nur 7 km von der Stadt Rethymnon entfern…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
2 bath 158 m² Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
In einem Komplex von Luxusresidenzen, die exklusiv von unserem Büro aus zum Verkauf angebote…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Eleftherna, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Eleftherna, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 2 Schlafzimmerin Maroulas, Griechenland
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Maroulas, Griechenland
1 bath 340 m²
€ 275,000
Property Code: HPS867 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Maroulas for €275.000. This 340 sq. m. Vi…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten eine Villa mit fünf Schlafzimmern in Rethymno. Die Villa liegt nur 70 …
Villa 6 Schlafzimmerin Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
5 bath 425 m²
€ 1,800,000
Koropi ( Agios Dimitrios Strand ) Erasmos Real Estate empfiehlt eine Villa von 425qm. auf ei…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 310 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Skaleta, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 240 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Adele, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Adele, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Rethymno, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,400,000
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 212 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Wohnzi…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 234 qm auf Kreta. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 312 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzim…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 285,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 95 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem …
Villa 1 Zimmerin Gerani, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten eine Villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Die 450 m² große Villa aus Stein, …

Immobilienangaben in Rethymno, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen