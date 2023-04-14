Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Haus, Wohnung, Studio mit Swimmingpool in Rethymno, Griechenland

20 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 4 Zimmerin Pigi, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Pigi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein 202 qm. Dreistöckige Villa mit Meerblick in der Region Rethymno auf Kre…
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Gerani, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
330 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 510,000
Ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt im Touristenviertel von Gerani, nur 50 m vom Strand entfernt. …
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Gerani, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
137 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 415,000
Ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt im Touristenviertel von Gerani, nur 50 m vom Strand entfernt. …
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Gerani, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
136 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 415,000
Ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt im Touristenviertel von Gerani, nur 50 m vom Strand entfernt. …
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Gerani, Griechenland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
137 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 425,000
Ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt im Touristenviertel von Gerani, nur 50 m vom Strand entfernt. …
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Gerani, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
178 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 780,000
Ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt im Touristenviertel von Gerani, nur 50 m vom Strand entfernt. …
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Gerani, Griechenland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
178 m² Etagenzahl 2
€ 780,000
Ein neues Wohnkomplexprojekt im Touristenviertel von Gerani, nur 50 m vom Strand entfernt. …
Villa 6 Zimmerin Eleftherna, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Eleftherna, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten eine Villa mit fünf Schlafzimmern in Rethymno. Die Villa liegt nur 70 …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 310 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 10 Zimmerin Skaleta, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Violi Charaki, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Violi Charaki, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 240 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 8 Zimmerin Adele, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Adele, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 7 Zimmerin Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 9 Zimmerin Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,400,000
Luxurious residence with its own golf course, tennis court and basketball court that can acc…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 312 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzim…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmerin Sfakaki, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 235,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Villa 3 Zimmerin Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Nea Magnisia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 285,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 3-stöckige Villa von 95 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem …

Immobilienangaben in Rethymno, Griechenland

