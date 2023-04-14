Berghütte kaufen in Rethymno, Griechenland

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
29 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
2 bath
141 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 88,000
ZU VERKAUFEN exklusiv möbliertes Haus im Erdgeschoss mit einer Gesamtfläche von 141 qm…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
2 bath
158 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 450,000
In einem Komplex von Luxusresidenzen, die exklusiv von unserem Büro aus zum Verkauf angebote…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Eleftherna, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 599,000
For sale villa of 260 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Zum Verkauf angeboten eine Villa mit fünf Schlafzimmern in Rethymno. Die Villa liegt nur 70 …
Villa 8 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 310 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 10 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 135 qm auf Kreta .Die Maisonette hat 3 Ebenen. Das Untergeschoss…
Ferienhaus 7 Schlafzimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,625,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 360 qm auf Kreta. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzi…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Prines, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 395,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 240 qm auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Abstel…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Adele, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 1 Zimmer
Agios Kostantinos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
For sale a detached house of 383 sq. meters with sea view in the north of Crete island, regi…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Viranepiskopi, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2 - Lagerhaus von 270 Quadratmetern auf Kreta. Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Ghouledhiana, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Gonia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Rethymno, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Gerani, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Adele, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 185,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 77 Quadratmetern auf Kreta .Die Maisonette hat 2 Ebenen. Das Erd…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
Zu verkaufen 3 - Stockwerk von 154 qm auf Kreta. Das Semi - Keller besteht aus einem Schlafz…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Xiro Chorio, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Skaleta, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 395,000
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Kato Valsamonero, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 310,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 170 qm auf Kreta .Die Maisonette hat 3 Ebenen. Der Untergeschoss…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Adele, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Roustika, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room. …
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Sfakaki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 235,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Skouloufia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 252 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
