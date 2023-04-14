Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Attika
  4. Region Attika
  5. Villa

Villa mit Swimmingpool in Regionalbezirk Ostattika, Griechenland

Municipality of Saronikos
28
Anavissos Municipal Unit
18
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
12
Saronida Municipal Unit
10
Saronis
10
Vari Municipal Unit
8
Anavyssos
3
Municipality of Lavreotiki
3
Zeig mehr
25 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 4 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 371 qm in Athen. Der erste Stock besteht aus 2 Schlafzimme…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Anavyssos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 386 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 485 qm in Athen. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzim…
Villa 11 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer 11 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 10,000,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 370 Quadratmetern in Athen. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus W…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Saronis, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 380 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 1 Zimmerin Saronis, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,050,000
Mit schön angelegtem Garten von 840 qm. privater Pool 5x10m. und Grill, Apartment - Haus ist…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Saronis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 250 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 14 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 14 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer 9 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 12 Zimmerin Legrena, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Legrena, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 21,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 976 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 470 qm in Athen. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Schla…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 277 qm in Athen. besteht aus 3 Schlafzimmern, Wohnzimmer m…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 6 Zimmerin agios nikolaos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 6 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Kapandriti, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kapandriti, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 550 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzimm…
Villa 9 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 7 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 820 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Villa 6 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 7 Zimmerin Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 510 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 620 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 8 Zimmerin Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
Villa 5 Zimmerin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 360 qm in Athen. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…

Immobilienangaben in Regionalbezirk Ostattika, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen