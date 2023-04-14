Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Attika
Region Attika
Villa
Villa mit Swimmingpool in Regionalbezirk Ostattika, Griechenland
Municipality of Saronikos
28
Anavissos Municipal Unit
18
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
12
Saronida Municipal Unit
10
Saronis
10
Vari Municipal Unit
8
Anavyssos
3
Municipality of Lavreotiki
3
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
2
Municipality of Oropos
1
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
25 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 371 qm in Athen. Der erste Stock besteht aus 2 Schlafzimme…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 386 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 485 qm in Athen. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzim…
Villa 11 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
11 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 10,000,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 370 Quadratmetern in Athen. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus W…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of 240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 380 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,050,000
Mit schön angelegtem Garten von 840 qm. privater Pool 5x10m. und Grill, Apartment - Haus ist…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 250 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Villa 14 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
14 Anzahl der Zimmer
9 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 12 Zimmer
Legrena, Griechenland
12 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 21,000,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 976 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 470 qm in Athen. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus einem Schla…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 277 qm in Athen. besteht aus 3 Schlafzimmern, Wohnzimmer m…
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios nikolaos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kapandriti, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 550 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 4 Schlafzimm…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
7 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 820 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzimm…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Mavro Lithari, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 510 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzimm…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 620 qm in Attika. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 360 qm in Athen. Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer…
