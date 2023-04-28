Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnimmobilien mit Bergblick kaufen in Regionalbezirk Böotien, Griechenland

Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in Dilesi, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 154 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer,…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Tanagra, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Tanagra, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 195,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 283 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer m…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in ampelochori, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in ampelochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in ampelochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer in ampelochori, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in ampelochori, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer in demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer in kalybia libadiou, Griechenland
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
kalybia libadiou, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in kalybia libadiou, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
kalybia libadiou, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer in Arachova, Griechenland
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 277,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in xeronome, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
xeronome, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen 1 -stöckiges Haus von 120 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Haus besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Arachova, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Livadia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Livadia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Sarandi, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Sarandi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 50,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer in Arachova, Griechenland
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …

