13
Municipal Unit of Thebes
10
Municipality of Tanagra
8
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
7
demotike enoteta arachobes
7
demotike enoteta schematariou
5
demotike enoteta thisbes
3
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
3
Livadia
2
Municipality of Livadia
2
30 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 290,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckiges Haus von 154 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer,…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Tanagra, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 195,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 283 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus Wohnzimmer m…
Wohnung 4 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
Three new apartments in Peania, Attika. - Flat on the second floor has an area of 97 squar…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 285,000
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 235,000
Das Stadthaus steht in der Nähe von Lagonisi, Attika, zum Verkauf. Das Haus befindet sich im…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 367,500
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 207 Quadratmetern in Attika .Die Maisonette hat 2 Werte. Das Erd…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
4/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Stadthaus 4 Schlafzimmer
kalybia libadiou, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
kalybia libadiou, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 277,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
xeronome, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen 1 -stöckiges Haus von 120 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Haus besteht aus 2 Schla…
Villa 4 Zimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Tanagra, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 68,000
There is offered for sale a detached house under construction. 72 sq.m. were built and other…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Livadia, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Livadia, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd …
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
kalybia libadiou, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 9 Zimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 690,000
Zu verkaufen 4-stöckige Villa von 460 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus einem Schlaf…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Sarandi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 50,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckige Villa von 450 qm in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzim…
Villa 1 Zimmer
Plaka Dilesi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
Ferienhaus 3 Schlafzimmer
alyke, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 102 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 130,000
Zu verkaufen 2 -stöckiges Haus von 118 Quadratmetern in Attika. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus …
