Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Pentalofos
Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Pentalofos, Griechenland
21 immobilienobjekt total found
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 134 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im Erdgeschoss. E…
Ferienhaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 180 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
2 bath
180 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3557 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Palaiokastro for €250.000 . This 1…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Pentalofos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. I…
Stadthaus 5 Zimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 4
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is …
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
1 bath
225 m²
€ 260,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2735 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN im Oreokastro Center für 260.000 €. Diese 225 q…
Villa 16 Zimmer
Pentalofos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 800 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das E…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Pentalofos, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckiges Haus von 292 qm in Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schl…
Villa 7 Zimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Stadthaus 1 Schlafzimmer
Pentalofos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 83,750
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
3/4 Stockwerk
€ 85,000
Zu verkaufen Wohnung von 101 qm in Thessaloniki. Die Wohnung befindet sich im 3. Stock. Es b…
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Stadthaus 3 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Stadthaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 295,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 172 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Die Maisonette hat 3 Ebenen. …
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one level. There i…
Ferienhaus 6 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
8 Anzahl der Zimmer
3 bath
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Stadthaus 2 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 102,000
Zu verkaufen Maisonette von 80 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki .Die Maisonett…
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 240,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 195 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Ferienhaus 12 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
6 bath
Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckiges Haus von 650 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
