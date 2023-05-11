Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
109 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 552,500
Villa 1 Zimmer in Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 5 Zimmer in Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 3
€ 552,500
Villa 4 Zimmer in Katavolos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Pelekas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Egira, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Egira, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Chalikounas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,100,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Pyrgos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pyrgos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer in Region Westgriechenland, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Region Westgriechenland, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kerasia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 11 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 2 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
€ 6,900,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Nissaki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Etagenzahl 4
€ 3,500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Longos, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Longos, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,000,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Vranganiotika, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Vranganiotika, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 3 Zimmer in Astrakeri, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Astrakeri, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Lixouri, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Lixouri, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,995,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Kardamas, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Kardamas, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000

