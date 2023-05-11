Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
  4. Villa

Villen am Meer in Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln, Griechenland

demos kerkyras
82
Korfu
81
Municipality of Ermionida
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
13
Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Korinth
9
Zeig mehr
125 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 552,500
Villa 1 Zimmer in Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 5 Zimmer in Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Etagenzahl 3
€ 552,500
Villa 4 Zimmer in Katavolos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Villa 3 Zimmer in Sinarades, Griechenland
Villa 3 Zimmer
Sinarades, Griechenland
Zimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Pelekas, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in plagia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
plagia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 490,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Egira, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Egira, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Etagenzahl 1
€ 680,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Chalikounas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,100,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Mertikeika, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Mertikeika, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,500,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Benitses, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Benitses, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,650,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 6 Zimmer mit Investitionen in Sivota, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer mit Investitionen
Sivota, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 178 m²
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Villa 10 Zimmer in Sivota, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Sivota, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Fläche 330 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,800,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Viros, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Viros, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer in Region Westgriechenland, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Region Westgriechenland, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 6 Zimmer in Kerasia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 11 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 2 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Gouvia, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 7 Zimmer in Barbati, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 3
€ 6,900,000

Immobilienangaben in Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln, Griechenland

mit Bergblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen