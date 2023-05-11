Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Wohnimmobilien mit Swimmingpool in Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,650,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
1
1
€ 552,500
Villa 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 5 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
5
3
€ 552,500
Stadthaus 4 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
4
3
€ 422,500
Stadthaus 1 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
1
2
€ 480,000
Villa 4 Zimmer
Katavolos, Griechenland
4
1
€ 2,250,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Pelekas, Griechenland
1
1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Egira, Griechenland
10
1
€ 680,000
Villa 4 Zimmer
Chalikounas, Griechenland
4
3
2
€ 1,100,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Ano Korakiana, Griechenland
1
1
€ 1,150,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
7
5
1
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
5
4
1
€ 750,000
Ferienhaus 5 Schlafzimmer
Romanos, Griechenland
5
2
494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
8
3
1
€ 610,000
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
10
7
1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pyrgos, Griechenland
6
5
1
€ 390,000
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gouvia, Griechenland
5
4
1
€ 2,700,000
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
6
4
1
€ 1,400,000
Ferienhaus 4 Schlafzimmer
Romanos, Griechenland
4
3
310 m²
€ 1,400,000
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer mit Immobilienkauf, mit Investitionen, mit Aufenthalt und Staatsangehörigkeit
Gemeinde Nafplio, Griechenland
3
2
75 m²
1
€ 265,000
Ferienhaus 1 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
12
7
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 1 Zimmer
Region Westgriechenland, Griechenland
1
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 6 Zimmer
Kerasia, Griechenland
6
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
11
5
1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
2
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Barbati, Griechenland
7
4
3
€ 6,900,000
Villa 7 Zimmer
Nissaki, Griechenland
7
4
€ 3,500,000
Villa 1 Zimmer
Longos, Griechenland
1
2
€ 1,000,000
