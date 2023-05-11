Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen mit Swimmingpool in Region Peloponnes, Griechenland

Municipality of Ermionida
22
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
13
Municipality of Corinth
12
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Korinth
9
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
9
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
7
37 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,650,000
Zu verkaufen Villa von 400 qm in Attika. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, das Meer, den B…
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 610,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 320 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 2 Schlafzi…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 675 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus Wo…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 12 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 5-stöckige Villa von 700 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss bes…
Villa 11 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 1100 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Untergeschoss be…
Villa 2 Zimmer in Kineta, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Kineta, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Zu verkaufen 1-stöckige Villa von 120 qm in Peloponnes. besteht aus einem Schlafzimmer, Wohn…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 900,000
Zu verkaufen im Bau 2-stöckige Villa von 200 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Erdgeschoss besteht a…
Villa 6 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 292 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 2 Zimmer in Pisia, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Pisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
Villa 6 Zimmer in kato karbeli, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
kato karbeli, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Petrothalassa, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Petrothalassa, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
Villa 8 Zimmer in kallithea, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
kallithea, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,380,000
Zu verkaufen 2-stöckige Villa von 380 qm in Loutraki. Das Erdgeschoss besteht aus 3 Schlafzi…
Villa 8 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 5 Zimmer in sykia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
sykia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 6 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,285,000
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
Villa 11 Zimmer in Portocheli, Griechenland
Villa 11 Zimmer
Portocheli, Griechenland
Zimmer 11
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,500,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 400 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 6 Zimmer in dorouphi, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
dorouphi, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 990,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Perachora, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Perachora, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Thermisia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Thermisia, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 Zimmer in agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
agios aimilianos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Porto Germeno, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Porto Germeno, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,800,000
Villla Sofia ist der perfekte Ort für Ihren Traumurlaub im sonnigen Porto Germeno in Grieche…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kamari, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kamari, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 220 qm in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdgeschoss beste…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Corinth, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 670,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 350 qm in Ostpeloponnes . Das Untergeschoss besteht aus ei…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Laliotis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Laliotis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 840,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Loutraki, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Loutraki, Griechenland
Zimmer 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 12 Zimmer in Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Agii Anargyri, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,000,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 500 Quadratmetern in Ostpeloponnes - Ermionida. Das Erdge…

